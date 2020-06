Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal in unit laundry oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This upstairs 1bed/1bath apartment is centrally located in Santa Monica. Total REMODEL just completed with BRAND NEW appliances. Close to shops on Montana, grocery store and less than 10 blocks from the beach. Just 5 minutes from 3rd street promenade by car. It has an on site laundry room and comes with one covered parking space.