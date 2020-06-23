All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 1 5th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
1 5th Avenue
Last updated May 7 2019 at 8:54 AM

1 5th Avenue

1 S 5th Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Ocean Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1 S 5th Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Ocean Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
coffee bar
media room
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
gym
internet access
media room
This cute bungalow is located in Venice is facing the patio and next door to the other guest cottage Has a private entrance, tiled floor, kitchenette (light cooking only ) and private bathroom with shower. One single size bed and one chair/folding bed next to the entrance. A flat TV, Wifi Internet access.
It is within walking distance of restaurants, markets, coffee shop, cinema, and 5 minutes from Award winning restaurants, night life, fitness centers of Abbot Kinney in Venice, and Main street Santa Monica.
This location is walking distance to laundromat, 5 minutes to the beach near bus stop on a very safe area.
Five minutes walking to Whole Foods Market (Natural and Organic Grocery)
Borrow my free beach cruiser and enjoy the bike path to Santa Monica, Marina, Venice, Culver City.
I may have my second car for rent available for local LA driving only (97 Toyota Rav4, ( Mini Convertible )
05 minutes from Venice Beach
05 minutes from Marina Del Rey Harbor
05 Minutes from Santa Monica
25 minutes from Beverly Hills
40 minutes from Hollywood friendly Theater & Kodak Theater
30 minutes from The Grove & Farmers Market
45 minutes from Universal Studios
25 minutes from West LA & UCLA
15 minutes from LAX
30 minutes from Downtown LA

* All utilities are included
* Linens/towels included
* There is high speed internet access
* TV with cable, DVD player
* Private back yard/patio (to share with the other cottages guests)
* Street parking no meters and no permit required.
* Pick up from LAX

Great neighborhood! Cafe Gratitude out the door. One block from Rose ave, two from Whole Foods Market. Blocks from Abbot Kinney and Main Street. Downtown Santa Monica one mile away! Shops cafe, Beach this location is ideal!
NO SMOKING inside the bungalow.
Please no extra overnight guests unless previously agreed to.
NO LOUD PARTIES PEOPLE. Should respect other tenants in other bungalows.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 5th Avenue have any available units?
1 5th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1 5th Avenue have?
Some of 1 5th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 5th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1 5th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 5th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1 5th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1 5th Avenue offer parking?
No, 1 5th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1 5th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 5th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 5th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1 5th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1 5th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1 5th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1 5th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 5th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1 5th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 5th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2300 Wilshire
2300 Wilshire Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90403
Criterion Promenade
302 Arizona Avenue
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at 1548 Sixth Street
1548 6th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at 1427 Seventh Street
1427 7th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Mysuite at Swell
1238 10th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
NMS 1539
1539 4th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Avalon Santa Monica on Main
2000 Main St
Santa Monica, CA 90405
Riva
1410 5th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles