Santa Ana, CA
2101 S Pacific Avenue # 7
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:36 AM

2101 S Pacific Avenue # 7

2101 South Pacific Avenue · No Longer Available
Santa Ana
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms
Location

2101 South Pacific Avenue, Santa Ana, CA 92704
Bristol Warner

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Villa Finix: 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Attached Townhouse - Villa Finix: 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Attached Townhouse, Corner Unit, Kitchen With Stove, Dishwasher, Cherry Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops, Stile Flooring, Separate Dining, Living Room With New Plank Flooring, Wall A/C, Bedrooms With New Plank Flooring, Mirror Closet Doors, Large Bathroom With Dual Sinks, Granite Counter Tops, Tile Flooring, Over Sized Patio With Storage Closet, Laundry Hook-Ups, Laundry Facilities, Single Enclose Garage, Community Pool, Green Belts, Near Park, Schools, And Shops.

(RLNE5670689)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2101 S Pacific Avenue # 7 have any available units?
2101 S Pacific Avenue # 7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 2101 S Pacific Avenue # 7 have?
Some of 2101 S Pacific Avenue # 7's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2101 S Pacific Avenue # 7 currently offering any rent specials?
2101 S Pacific Avenue # 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2101 S Pacific Avenue # 7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2101 S Pacific Avenue # 7 is pet friendly.
Does 2101 S Pacific Avenue # 7 offer parking?
Yes, 2101 S Pacific Avenue # 7 offers parking.
Does 2101 S Pacific Avenue # 7 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2101 S Pacific Avenue # 7 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2101 S Pacific Avenue # 7 have a pool?
Yes, 2101 S Pacific Avenue # 7 has a pool.
Does 2101 S Pacific Avenue # 7 have accessible units?
No, 2101 S Pacific Avenue # 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 2101 S Pacific Avenue # 7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2101 S Pacific Avenue # 7 has units with dishwashers.

