Home
/
Santa Ana, CA
/
1521 Santa Ana Blvd
Last updated May 30 2019

1521 Santa Ana Blvd

1521 W Santa Ana Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1521 W Santa Ana Boulevard, Santa Ana, CA 92703
Artesia Pilar

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Cozy 1 Bd, 1 Ba in Santa Ana - Cozy 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in a 4plex with off street parking across the street from REACH Academy and 2 blocks from Carver Elementary. Just minutes to downtown and the 5 Fwy.

(RLNE4836507)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1521 Santa Ana Blvd have any available units?
1521 Santa Ana Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
Is 1521 Santa Ana Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1521 Santa Ana Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1521 Santa Ana Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1521 Santa Ana Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 1521 Santa Ana Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1521 Santa Ana Blvd offers parking.
Does 1521 Santa Ana Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1521 Santa Ana Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1521 Santa Ana Blvd have a pool?
No, 1521 Santa Ana Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1521 Santa Ana Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1521 Santa Ana Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1521 Santa Ana Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1521 Santa Ana Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1521 Santa Ana Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1521 Santa Ana Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
