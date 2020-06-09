Rent Calculator
Santa Ana, CA
1124 N Olive Street
1124 N Olive Street
1124 North Olive Street
Location
1124 North Olive Street, Santa Ana, CA 92703
Washington Square
Amenities
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
granite, front porch
artificial turf, vegetable plants
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1124 N Olive Street have any available units?
1124 N Olive Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Santa Ana, CA
.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Santa Ana Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1124 N Olive Street have?
Some of 1124 N Olive Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1124 N Olive Street currently offering any rent specials?
1124 N Olive Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1124 N Olive Street pet-friendly?
No, 1124 N Olive Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Santa Ana
.
Does 1124 N Olive Street offer parking?
Yes, 1124 N Olive Street does offer parking.
Does 1124 N Olive Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1124 N Olive Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1124 N Olive Street have a pool?
No, 1124 N Olive Street does not have a pool.
Does 1124 N Olive Street have accessible units?
No, 1124 N Olive Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1124 N Olive Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1124 N Olive Street has units with dishwashers.
