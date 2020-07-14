Peppertree Apartments

Amenities

Peppertree Apartment Homes is located in San Jose, CA. Our homes feature high-speed internet access, air conditioning & heating, ceiling fans, a smoke-free community, dishwasher, disposal, granite countertops, microwave, oven, range, refrigerator, and large closets. The community features a sundeck, courtyard, swimming pool, recycling, package service, maintenance on site, property manager on site, and bilingual service. Call one of our friendly leasing agents today to schedule a tour. We would love to show you around the neighborhood.