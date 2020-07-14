All apartments in San Jose
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:57 PM

Peppertree Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
2811 McKee Rd · (408) 413-4055
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2811 McKee Rd, San Jose, CA 95127

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 211 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,415

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 846 sqft

Unit 117 · Avail. Jul 17

$2,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 846 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Peppertree Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
furnished
hardwood floors
bathtub
extra storage
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
parking
pool
internet access
accessible
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
hot tub
package receiving
smoke-free community
Peppertree Apartment Homes is located in San Jose, CA. Our homes feature high-speed internet access, air conditioning & heating, ceiling fans, a smoke-free community, dishwasher, disposal, granite countertops, microwave, oven, range, refrigerator, and large closets. The community features a sundeck, courtyard, swimming pool, recycling, package service, maintenance on site, property manager on site, and bilingual service. Call one of our friendly leasing agents today to schedule a tour. We would love to show you around the neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $500 (1 bedroom), $700 (2 bedroom)
Additional: Renter' insurance is not required but we recommend it.
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot. Apartment get a covered parking space.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Peppertree Apartments have any available units?
Peppertree Apartments has 2 units available starting at $2,415 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does Peppertree Apartments have?
Some of Peppertree Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Peppertree Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Peppertree Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Peppertree Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Peppertree Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does Peppertree Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Peppertree Apartments offers parking.
Does Peppertree Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Peppertree Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Peppertree Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Peppertree Apartments has a pool.
Does Peppertree Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Peppertree Apartments has accessible units.
Does Peppertree Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Peppertree Apartments has units with dishwashers.
