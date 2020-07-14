All apartments in San Jose
San Jose, CA
Chestnut and Hedding Apartments
Chestnut and Hedding Apartments

911 Chestnut Street · (256) 952-7066
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

911 Chestnut Street, San Jose, CA 95110

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Chestnut and Hedding Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
air conditioning
community garden
e-payments
online portal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
on-site laundry
cc payments
community garden
e-payments
online portal
Chestnut & Hedding Apartments is located in a prime area near Silicon Valley companies and the Coleman Avenue shopping area. The apartments are just minutes from San Jose International Airport, Downtown San Jose, and the 101 and 17 freeways. The Chestnut & Hedding community offers residents a different sort of apartment setting. All the 1 bedroom, 1 bath units are in a single-story building. They are equipped with gas stoves, refrigerators, central air conditioning and heating, and double-pane windows. On-site laundry facilities, off-street parking, and some utilities are included.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 and 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $800 (1 bedroom/1 bath)
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Chestnut and Hedding Apartments have any available units?
Chestnut and Hedding Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Jose, CA.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does Chestnut and Hedding Apartments have?
Some of Chestnut and Hedding Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Chestnut and Hedding Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Chestnut and Hedding Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Chestnut and Hedding Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Chestnut and Hedding Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does Chestnut and Hedding Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Chestnut and Hedding Apartments offers parking.
Does Chestnut and Hedding Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Chestnut and Hedding Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Chestnut and Hedding Apartments have a pool?
No, Chestnut and Hedding Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Chestnut and Hedding Apartments have accessible units?
No, Chestnut and Hedding Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Chestnut and Hedding Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Chestnut and Hedding Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
