Chestnut and Hedding Apartments

Amenities

on-site laundry parking air conditioning community garden e-payments online portal

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking on-site laundry cc payments community garden e-payments online portal

Chestnut & Hedding Apartments is located in a prime area near Silicon Valley companies and the Coleman Avenue shopping area. The apartments are just minutes from San Jose International Airport, Downtown San Jose, and the 101 and 17 freeways. The Chestnut & Hedding community offers residents a different sort of apartment setting. All the 1 bedroom, 1 bath units are in a single-story building. They are equipped with gas stoves, refrigerators, central air conditioning and heating, and double-pane windows. On-site laundry facilities, off-street parking, and some utilities are included.