Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

745 Overture Court

745 Overture Court · (408) 720-0920 ext. 105
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

745 Overture Court, San Jose, CA 95134
River Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 745 Overture Court · Avail. Jul 1

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 925 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
745 Overture Court Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath North San Jose Townhouse W/ One-Car Attached Garage - Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath townhouse featuring 925 square feet of living space. Stainless steel appliances, plush carpet and fresh paint throughout. Stacked washer/dryer, one-car garage and community pool & hot tub.

Very centrally located with quick access to Highways 880 and 237 and Montague Expressway. Backs up to Coyote Creek and a running trail. Off Riveroaks Parkway close to Rivermark.

Parking:
-One-Car Garage
-Community Parking

Laundry:
-Stacked Washer/Dryer In Unit

Utilities:
-Tenant Pays For Electricity

Heating and Cooling:
-NO Air Conditioning
-Central Forced Heat

No Pets, No Smoking

Schools: *Tenants To Verify*
Montague Elementary School
Buchser Middle School
Santa Clara High School

If this doesnt quite meet your needs, check out our other available properties at www.goaltos.com or give us a call at 408-720-0920.

(RLNE4886031)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 745 Overture Court have any available units?
745 Overture Court has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 745 Overture Court have?
Some of 745 Overture Court's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 745 Overture Court currently offering any rent specials?
745 Overture Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 745 Overture Court pet-friendly?
No, 745 Overture Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 745 Overture Court offer parking?
Yes, 745 Overture Court does offer parking.
Does 745 Overture Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 745 Overture Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 745 Overture Court have a pool?
Yes, 745 Overture Court has a pool.
Does 745 Overture Court have accessible units?
No, 745 Overture Court does not have accessible units.
Does 745 Overture Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 745 Overture Court does not have units with dishwashers.
