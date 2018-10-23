Amenities
745 Overture Court Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath North San Jose Townhouse W/ One-Car Attached Garage - Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath townhouse featuring 925 square feet of living space. Stainless steel appliances, plush carpet and fresh paint throughout. Stacked washer/dryer, one-car garage and community pool & hot tub.
Very centrally located with quick access to Highways 880 and 237 and Montague Expressway. Backs up to Coyote Creek and a running trail. Off Riveroaks Parkway close to Rivermark.
Parking:
-One-Car Garage
-Community Parking
Laundry:
-Stacked Washer/Dryer In Unit
Utilities:
-Tenant Pays For Electricity
Heating and Cooling:
-NO Air Conditioning
-Central Forced Heat
No Pets, No Smoking
Schools: *Tenants To Verify*
Montague Elementary School
Buchser Middle School
Santa Clara High School
If this doesnt quite meet your needs, check out our other available properties at www.goaltos.com or give us a call at 408-720-0920.
(RLNE4886031)