745 Overture Court Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath North San Jose Townhouse W/ One-Car Attached Garage - Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath townhouse featuring 925 square feet of living space. Stainless steel appliances, plush carpet and fresh paint throughout. Stacked washer/dryer, one-car garage and community pool & hot tub.



Very centrally located with quick access to Highways 880 and 237 and Montague Expressway. Backs up to Coyote Creek and a running trail. Off Riveroaks Parkway close to Rivermark.



Parking:

-One-Car Garage

-Community Parking



Laundry:

-Stacked Washer/Dryer In Unit



Utilities:

-Tenant Pays For Electricity



Heating and Cooling:

-NO Air Conditioning

-Central Forced Heat



No Pets, No Smoking



Schools: *Tenants To Verify*

Montague Elementary School

Buchser Middle School

Santa Clara High School



If this doesnt quite meet your needs, check out our other available properties at www.goaltos.com or give us a call at 408-720-0920.



