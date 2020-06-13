94 Apartments for rent in Seaside, CA

/
seaside
Rousch
1085 Highlander
1085 Highlander Drive, Seaside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1085 Highlander Available 07/10/20 Great 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in Seaside - This is a great single level, 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in Seaside. This unit as has carpeted bedrooms and living room and tile in the bathrooms.
Ord Grove
2010 Mendocino Street #A
2010 Mendocino Street, Seaside, CA
Studio
$1,500
Studio Apartment Located In Upper Seaside - The studio is located behind the main house, very quiet neighborhood in upper seaside, close to shopping and restaurants.
Olympia
1688 San Lucas
1688 San Lucas Street, Seaside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
780 sqft
1688 San Lucas Available 07/17/20 Two bedroom home near town - Two bedroom, one bathroom house with a garage. Hardwood floors. Nicely remodeled and updated. Laundry room with extra storage and a great backyard. Pets negotiable.
Cabrillo
370 Sonoma Avenue B
370 Sonoma Ave, Seaside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
900 sqft
Private 2 bedroom in-law unit near Embassy Suites - Property Id: 289856 Private standalone in-law apartment available near Embassy Suites.
Del Monte Heights
1740 Highland Street
1740 Highland Street, Seaside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1678 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath Security deposit $3,000 1,678 sq. ft.
Casanova Oak Knoll
Monterey Townhouse
825 Casanova Ave, Monterey, CA
Studio
$1,670
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,070
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,765
1065 sqft
Right by Work Memorial Park and N. Freemont St. Spacious apartment homes with range, refrigerator, patio/balcony, oven and carport. Pool, clubhouse and 24-hour maintenance available to all residents.
Casanova Oak Knoll
Pacific Pines
930 Casanova Avenue, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,125
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
888 sqft
Located just minutes from the dining and shopping the area is known for. This upscale community offers stunning views and is near the Monterey Bay Aquarium. Pet-friendly. Homes feature a balcony, updated appliances and carpeting.
221 Quail Run Ct.
221 Quail Run Court, Del Rey Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1056 sqft
221 Quail Run Ct. Available 07/24/20 Condo Available at The Oaks of Del Rey Condominiums - Great two bedroom, two bathroom unit located at The Oaks of Del Rey in Monterey. The community features a Swimming pool, spa and tennis courts.
Casanova Oak Knoll
32 Ralston Drive
32 Ralston Drive, Monterey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,875
1220 sqft
32 Ralston Drive Available 06/15/20 Great Home Located In Quiet Monterey Neighborhood - This lovely home is located in a great Monterey neighborhood, close to Monterey Pines Golf Course, shopping and restaurants, NPS, DLI, MIIS and bike trail,
Del Monte Beach
3740 Sanctuary in the Dunes
125 Surf Way, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,800
830 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** ***The rental amount ranges from $3800 to $4500 per month depending on length of stay and time of year*** This ocean-side 1-bedroom 1-bath condominium nestles
Del Monte Beach
3731 Baylights By The Sea
1 Surf Way, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,000
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** ***The rental amount ranges from $3000 to $4500 per month depending on length of stay and time of year*** Beautiful views of Monterey Bay and the sound of the
Villa Del Monte
3805 Zen Garden Cottage
251 Dela Vina Avenue, Monterey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,391
800 sqft
Welcome to Zen Garden Cottage! Sleeps 5 **For up-to-the-minute availability and the best possible rates, call the Sanctuary Vacation Rentals office directly to book this home! A tranquil paradise near downtown Monterey offers the perfect place to
5007 Telegraph Blvd
5007 Telegraph Blvd, Marina, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1896 sqft
Location, Location! This great property has 4 bedrooms,2.5 bathrooms built in 2015. Tile floors in the first floor, carpet in all bedrooms and granite counter top in the kitchen.
Villa Del Monte
451 Dela Vina Avenue
451 Dela Vina Avenue, Monterey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
963 sqft
Available now is a beautiful 2 bedroom 1.5 bath in Monterey. This home is located near shopping, dining, restaurants, parks, NPS, DLI, and MIIS.
257 9th Street
257 Ninth Street, Marina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1532 sqft
Newer 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom, 2 car garage home in The Dunes on Monterey Bay. Next to shopping (Target, Kohl's, Best Buy, REI, restaurants, etc.), close to the beach, CSUMB, NPS, DLI. Rent is $2,950/month. One year lease. Owner pays for sewer.
5001 Telegraph Boulevard
5001 Telegraph Boulevard, Marina, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1692 sqft
5001 Telegraph Boulevard Available 04/08/20 Marina Dunes Charmer! - This is the one you've been waiting for! This charming 2 story 3 bedroom 2.
Villa Del Monte
2226 Del Monte Avenue
2226 Del Monte Ave, Monterey, CA
Studio
$3,450
2995 sqft
This 2995' concrete tip-up boasts 20' ceilings, a 12'x12' roll-up door with man-door beside, updated LED lighting and an additional 720' office space with ADA restroom.
Villa Del Monte
2224 Del Monte Avenue
2224 Del Monte Avenue, Monterey, CA
Studio
$3,000
2400 sqft
This 2400' office space hosts 6 individual offices + a common area entry way. 2 of the offices are currently set as a meeting/board room and an employee lounge/meal area.
Monterey Pines Apartments
201 Glenwood Cir, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
890 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Monterey Pines Apartments in Monterey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Marina Crescent
3114 Crescent Ave, Marina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,665
589 sqft
Tight-knit apartment community close to California State University, Monterey Bay. One-bedroom apartments with ceiling fans, large closets and hardwood-inspired floors in a small-scale complex on meticulously groomed grounds.
Shoreline Apartments
3124 Lake Dr, Marina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Moments from the beach, these apartments are ideal for nature lovers. Newly renovated, pet-friendly, with on-site laundry, patios or balconies, and a mix of wood floors and carpets. Near golf courses, parks, beaches, and CSU-Monterey Bay.
3789 Cliff Dwelling
26140 Zdan Road, Monterey County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,926
3100 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** A one-of-a-kind, home with artisan accents, hot tub, fire pit and incredible views from a wraparound deck overlooking the treetops, awaits guests who are looking
14941 Breckinridge Street
14941 Breckinridge Avenue, Monterey County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,575
2127 sqft
14941 Breckinridge Street Available 06/29/20 Stunning East Garrison Home - This beautiful home is located in the desirable East Garrison Community, perfect for families and entertaining.
Old Town
3767 International Art House
1060 Roosevelt Street, Monterey, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,181
1375 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** **$4181 to $5863 per month depending on length of stay and time of year* The 1,375-square-foot home on a quarter-acre lot features a large deck with views of
