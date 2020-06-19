72 Rancho Drive Unit C

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access

This unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms condo home property rental is convenient and comfortable. Located in San Jose and is rated very walkable, so some errands do not require a car, can be done easily on foot. It’s also close to parks and public transportation stops/hubs.



The cozy interior features laminated floors and tile floors in the bathroom. Its kitchen has smooth granite countertops, refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. It also includes an in-unit washer/dryer along with forced-air, gas heating. The exterior has a patio. No pets allowed (negotiable). The tenant will be responsible for electricity, gas, sewage, cable, and internet. Whereas the landlord will handle the trash and water. It comes with a 1-car detached garage and a free parking area at the complex. Come see this condo unit and make it yours today!



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=vN8S9oR4dTg



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Parkview 1 Park, Parkview III Park, and Parkview II Park.



Bus lines:

66 North Milpitas - Kaiser San Jose - 0.1 mile

68 San Jose Diridon Station - Gilroy Transit Center - 0.1 mile

Express 122 South San Jose - Lockheed Martin - 0.2 mile

71 Milpitas BART - Capitol Station - 0.2 mile



Rail lines:

Local Local - 0.3 mile

Limited Limited - 0.3 mile

Blue



No Pets Allowed



