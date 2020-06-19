All apartments in San Jose
Find more places like 72 Rancho Drive Unit C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Jose, CA
/
72 Rancho Drive Unit C
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

72 Rancho Drive Unit C

72 Rancho Drive · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Jose
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

72 Rancho Drive, San Jose, CA 95111
Rancho

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,499

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 918 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31, 2020. Call us now at 425-321-0364.

GET 50% OFF ON YOUR FIRST FULL MONTHS RENT ON TOP OF THE REBATE PROMOTION IF YOU SIGN A LEASE BEFORE MAY 31,2020!!!

This unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms condo home property rental is convenient and comfortable. Located in San Jose and is rated very walkable, so some errands do not require a car, can be done easily on foot. It’s also close to parks and public transportation stops/hubs.

The cozy interior features laminated floors and tile floors in the bathroom. Its kitchen has smooth granite countertops, refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. It also includes an in-unit washer/dryer along with forced-air, gas heating. The exterior has a patio. No pets allowed (negotiable). The tenant will be responsible for electricity, gas, sewage, cable, and internet. Whereas the landlord will handle the trash and water. It comes with a 1-car detached garage and a free parking area at the complex. Come see this condo unit and make it yours today!

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=vN8S9oR4dTg

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Parkview 1 Park, Parkview III Park, and Parkview II Park.

Bus lines:
66 North Milpitas - Kaiser San Jose - 0.1 mile
68 San Jose Diridon Station - Gilroy Transit Center - 0.1 mile
Express 122 South San Jose - Lockheed Martin - 0.2 mile
71 Milpitas BART - Capitol Station - 0.2 mile

Rail lines:
Local Local - 0.3 mile
Limited Limited - 0.3 mile
Blue

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5683585)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 72 Rancho Drive Unit C have any available units?
72 Rancho Drive Unit C has a unit available for $2,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 72 Rancho Drive Unit C have?
Some of 72 Rancho Drive Unit C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 72 Rancho Drive Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
72 Rancho Drive Unit C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 72 Rancho Drive Unit C pet-friendly?
No, 72 Rancho Drive Unit C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 72 Rancho Drive Unit C offer parking?
Yes, 72 Rancho Drive Unit C does offer parking.
Does 72 Rancho Drive Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 72 Rancho Drive Unit C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 72 Rancho Drive Unit C have a pool?
No, 72 Rancho Drive Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 72 Rancho Drive Unit C have accessible units?
No, 72 Rancho Drive Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 72 Rancho Drive Unit C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 72 Rancho Drive Unit C has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 72 Rancho Drive Unit C?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pacific Terrace West Apartments
498 Boynton Ave
San Jose, CA 95117
The Standard
515 Lincoln Ave
San Jose, CA 95126
Almaden Lake Village
1045 Coleman Rd
San Jose, CA 95123
Sofi at Los Gatos Creek
2032 Southwest Expy
San Jose, CA 95126
Fountain Park
1026 S de Anza Blvd
San Jose, CA 95129
121 Tasman
121 E Tasman Dr
San Jose, CA 95134
San Marino
2175 Aborn Rd
San Jose, CA 95121
Sofi Berryessa
750 N King Rd
San Jose, CA 95134

Similar Pages

San Jose 1 BedroomsSan Jose 2 Bedrooms
San Jose Apartments with ParkingSan Jose Dog Friendly Apartments
San Jose Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown San JoseWillow GlenBlossom Valley
ParkviewRenaissanceBlackford
River OaksSummerside

Apartments Near Colleges

San Jose City CollegeSan Jose State University
California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East Bay
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity