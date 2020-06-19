All apartments in San Jose
Find more places like 6838 Elwood Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Jose, CA
/
6838 Elwood Rd.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

6838 Elwood Rd.

6838 Elwood Road · (408) 268-0968
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Jose
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6838 Elwood Road, San Jose, CA 95120
Almaden Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6838 Elwood Rd. · Avail. now

$6,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2680 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Custom Almaden Home! Great Schools, Spectacular Views, Central A/C & Solar! Pets Negotiable! - Spacious home in the sought after Country Club Almaden Valley community with 4 Leviels of Tranquil Canopy Views, Natural Light, Vaulted Ceilings, New Paint and Carpet Throughout!
Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Wall Ovens, Dishwasher and Refrigerator.

Multiple living spaces with a 2 Car Garage on 1st level, leading up to a Family Room, Kitchen & Patio on the 2nd floor. Formal Dining Room, Bedroom, Full Bath & Laundry Room on the 3rd level with a Custom few steps leading to a large Living Room with Custom Wood Flooring, Vaulted Ceilings and Bedrooms on the top floor.

Minutes away from Award Winning Schools, Parks and Trails.
Williams Elementary, Bret Harte MS & Leland HS

Central A/C, Solar Available, 2 Car Garage and Long driveway great for more privacy!
Backyard with a park like setting, New Lawn, Mature Trees and Natural Granite Boulders!

Owner Pays for Gardener & Garbage
One year lease. No smoking. Pets Negotiable!

**Please review our Rental Policies and Procedures before applying online.

Email Sarah@almaden4rent.com with any questions or to schedule an appointment to view this home.

****ATTENTION: Information on Internet Rental Websites is compiled from public records and may have inaccurate or outdated information. Application fee: $40 ($10 Credit Check, $5 AppFolio, $25 Processing) Please go to www.almaden4rent.com to see current information about this property. Realtor® BRE#:01970226

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5741037)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6838 Elwood Rd. have any available units?
6838 Elwood Rd. has a unit available for $6,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 6838 Elwood Rd. have?
Some of 6838 Elwood Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6838 Elwood Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
6838 Elwood Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6838 Elwood Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6838 Elwood Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 6838 Elwood Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 6838 Elwood Rd. does offer parking.
Does 6838 Elwood Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6838 Elwood Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6838 Elwood Rd. have a pool?
No, 6838 Elwood Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 6838 Elwood Rd. have accessible units?
No, 6838 Elwood Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 6838 Elwood Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6838 Elwood Rd. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6838 Elwood Rd.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park Kiely
355 Kiely Blvd
San Jose, CA 95129
Avalon at Cahill Park
754 The Alameda
San Jose, CA 95126
Pacific Terrace West Apartments
498 Boynton Ave
San Jose, CA 95117
Avalon Willow Glen
3200 Rubino Dr
San Jose, CA 95125
Avalon on the Alameda
1300 The Alameda
San Jose, CA 95126
470 Apartments
470 South 11th Street
San Jose, CA 95112
Aura
183 Balbach Street
San Jose, CA 95110
eaves San Jose
1895 N Capitol Ave
San Jose, CA 95132

Similar Pages

San Jose 1 BedroomsSan Jose 2 Bedrooms
San Jose Apartments with ParkingSan Jose Dog Friendly Apartments
San Jose Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown San JoseWillow GlenBlossom Valley
ParkviewRenaissanceBlackford
River OaksSummerside

Apartments Near Colleges

San Jose City CollegeSan Jose State University
California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East Bay
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity