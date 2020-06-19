6838 Elwood Rd.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Custom Almaden Home! Great Schools, Spectacular Views, Central A/C & Solar! Pets Negotiable! - Spacious home in the sought after Country Club Almaden Valley community with 4 Leviels of Tranquil Canopy Views, Natural Light, Vaulted Ceilings, New Paint and Carpet Throughout!

Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Wall Ovens, Dishwasher and Refrigerator.



Multiple living spaces with a 2 Car Garage on 1st level, leading up to a Family Room, Kitchen & Patio on the 2nd floor. Formal Dining Room, Bedroom, Full Bath & Laundry Room on the 3rd level with a Custom few steps leading to a large Living Room with Custom Wood Flooring, Vaulted Ceilings and Bedrooms on the top floor.



Minutes away from Award Winning Schools, Parks and Trails.

Williams Elementary, Bret Harte MS & Leland HS



Central A/C, Solar Available, 2 Car Garage and Long driveway great for more privacy!

Backyard with a park like setting, New Lawn, Mature Trees and Natural Granite Boulders!



Owner Pays for Gardener & Garbage

One year lease. No smoking. Pets Negotiable!



No Cats Allowed



