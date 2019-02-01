All apartments in San Jose
Find more places like 63 Bassett St, San Jose, CA, US, 95110.
63 Bassett St, San Jose, CA, US, 95110
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

63 Bassett St, San Jose, CA, US, 95110

63 Bassett Street · (650) 463-9203
Location

63 Bassett Street, San Jose, CA 95110
Downtown San Jose

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2.0 Bedroom, 2.0 Bathroom · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1284 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ec1b195470800368a17cbac LUXURY 2006 TOWN HOME STYLE CONDO IN A PRIME LOCATION. END UNIT, LIVING AREA ALL IN ONE-LEVEL. SPACIOUS HIGH CEILING. GRANITE KITCHEN WITH MAPLE CABINET, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCE & A LARGE WALK-IN PANTRY, HIGH-END PERGO & TILE FLOOR THROUGH OUT HOME. MASTER BATH WITH DUAL SINK. UPDATED PLUMBING FIXTURE & LIGHT FIXTURE. RECESSED LIGHT. MASTER BEDROOM WITH WALK-IN CLOSET. A LARGE SEPARATE LAUNDRY ROOM WITH WASHER.& DRYER. WINDOW WITH DRAPES, CLOSE TO SAN JOSE. STATE UNIVERSITY & WALK DISTANCE TO ALL AMENITY

(RLNE5795414)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 63 Bassett St, San Jose, CA, US, 95110 have any available units?
63 Bassett St, San Jose, CA, US, 95110 has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 63 Bassett St, San Jose, CA, US, 95110 have?
Some of 63 Bassett St, San Jose, CA, US, 95110's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 63 Bassett St, San Jose, CA, US, 95110 currently offering any rent specials?
63 Bassett St, San Jose, CA, US, 95110 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 63 Bassett St, San Jose, CA, US, 95110 pet-friendly?
No, 63 Bassett St, San Jose, CA, US, 95110 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 63 Bassett St, San Jose, CA, US, 95110 offer parking?
No, 63 Bassett St, San Jose, CA, US, 95110 does not offer parking.
Does 63 Bassett St, San Jose, CA, US, 95110 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 63 Bassett St, San Jose, CA, US, 95110 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 63 Bassett St, San Jose, CA, US, 95110 have a pool?
No, 63 Bassett St, San Jose, CA, US, 95110 does not have a pool.
Does 63 Bassett St, San Jose, CA, US, 95110 have accessible units?
No, 63 Bassett St, San Jose, CA, US, 95110 does not have accessible units.
Does 63 Bassett St, San Jose, CA, US, 95110 have units with dishwashers?
No, 63 Bassett St, San Jose, CA, US, 95110 does not have units with dishwashers.
