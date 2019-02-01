63 Bassett St, San Jose, CA, US, 95110

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ec1b195470800368a17cbac LUXURY 2006 TOWN HOME STYLE CONDO IN A PRIME LOCATION. END UNIT, LIVING AREA ALL IN ONE-LEVEL. SPACIOUS HIGH CEILING. GRANITE KITCHEN WITH MAPLE CABINET, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCE & A LARGE WALK-IN PANTRY, HIGH-END PERGO & TILE FLOOR THROUGH OUT HOME. MASTER BATH WITH DUAL SINK. UPDATED PLUMBING FIXTURE & LIGHT FIXTURE. RECESSED LIGHT. MASTER BEDROOM WITH WALK-IN CLOSET. A LARGE SEPARATE LAUNDRY ROOM WITH WASHER.& DRYER. WINDOW WITH DRAPES, CLOSE TO SAN JOSE. STATE UNIVERSITY & WALK DISTANCE TO ALL AMENITY



(RLNE5795414)