Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ec1b195470800368a17cbac LUXURY 2006 TOWN HOME STYLE CONDO IN A PRIME LOCATION. END UNIT, LIVING AREA ALL IN ONE-LEVEL. SPACIOUS HIGH CEILING. GRANITE KITCHEN WITH MAPLE CABINET, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCE & A LARGE WALK-IN PANTRY, HIGH-END PERGO & TILE FLOOR THROUGH OUT HOME. MASTER BATH WITH DUAL SINK. UPDATED PLUMBING FIXTURE & LIGHT FIXTURE. RECESSED LIGHT. MASTER BEDROOM WITH WALK-IN CLOSET. A LARGE SEPARATE LAUNDRY ROOM WITH WASHER.& DRYER. WINDOW WITH DRAPES, CLOSE TO SAN JOSE. STATE UNIVERSITY & WALK DISTANCE TO ALL AMENITY
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 63 Bassett St, San Jose, CA, US, 95110 have any available units?
63 Bassett St, San Jose, CA, US, 95110 has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 63 Bassett St, San Jose, CA, US, 95110 have?
Some of 63 Bassett St, San Jose, CA, US, 95110's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 63 Bassett St, San Jose, CA, US, 95110 currently offering any rent specials?
63 Bassett St, San Jose, CA, US, 95110 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 63 Bassett St, San Jose, CA, US, 95110 pet-friendly?