48 Apartments for rent in Scotts Valley, CA

Scotts Valley
Apartments for rent in Scotts Valley, CA
112 Southwood Dr.
112 Southwood Drive, Scotts Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
2150 sqft
Mountain Retreat Close to Everything - 4 Bed/ 3 Bath Home Available Now - You know a good thing when you see it! Enjoy all that Scotts Valley has to offer from this beautiful, spacious 4 bed 3 bath home. Boasting a master suite with walk in closet.
111 Bean Creek Rd., Unit 184
111 Bean Creek Road, Scotts Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1144 sqft
Cute Scotts Valley Condo - This is a well kept 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath end unit located in the beautiful Hidden Oaks Community. Hidden Oaks community is beautiful with community pools and spas.
77 Terrace View Dr. B
77 Terrace View Drive, Scotts Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
832 sqft
Terms: Up to one year lease ( with owner option to renew) Utilities: Tenant is responsible for Garbage and PGE.
120 Green Valley Rd Lower
120 Green Valley Road, Santa Cruz County, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Private secure studio/near Scotts Valley - Fully appointed studio (separate bathroom with full shower/vanity: kitchen with apt.
Downtown Santa Cruz
1010 Pacific Apartments
1010 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,270
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1010 Pacific Apartments offers sleek urban living in the heart of Santa Cruz, just moments from the boardwalk near Highway 1 and 17. Responding specifically to your needs, sophisticated designs feature one, two and three bedroom arrangements.
Downtown Santa Cruz
Nanda on Pacific
1457 Pacific Avenue, Santa Cruz, CA
Studio
$2,662
421 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,666
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,278
1051 sqft
Come home to Nanda on Pacific. Enjoy relaxing community amenities just minutes from downtown Santa Cruz, the beach and UC Santa Cruz. We're in the middle of everywhere you want to be.
Five55 Pacific
555 Pacific Avenue, Santa Cruz, CA
Studio
$2,410
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,569
609 sqft
Located near Crabtree Mall, NC State University and Cary Towne Center. Units with fireplaces, carpeting, private patios/balconies, and kitchen appliances. Tennis court and outdoor pool for residents.
Westside
Cypress Point
101 Felix St, Santa Cruz, CA
Studio
$1,905
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,105
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,535
771 sqft
Luxury living within walking distance of Neary Lagoon Park and the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk. Covered parking, outdoor BBQ and courtyard facilities, and a well-equipped fitness center.
Westside
1616 Escalona Drive
1616 Escalona Drive, Santa Cruz, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1212 sqft
Perfect Westside Location! - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 1,212 Sq. Ft.
Westside
119 Donna Ct
119 Donna Court, Santa Cruz, CA
5 Bedrooms
$7,000
5 Bedroom 3 Bath Close to UC - Large home with garage & driveway parking, laundry (non-coin-op), nice back yard and side yard (great views of the canyon, no neighbors directly behind the home.
1209 Andrew Ln
1209 Andrew Lane, Santa Cruz County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1156 sqft
Sunny and Spacious Capitola Condo! - Terms: One year lease (with owner option to renew) Utilities: Tenant responsible for PG&E; owner pays water & garbage Landscaping: Owner provides back patio landscaping (quarterly); HOA maintains common
Beach Hill
75 Front ST 1
75 Front St, Santa Cruz, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,995
1116 sqft
Location, Location, Location - This amazing Beach Hill large, fully remodeled 4 bedroom, 2 full bath view townhouse is one block to the ocean, beach, and wharf. Amazing views of the ocean (from patio), mountains and city.
1250 River St
1250 River Street, Santa Cruz, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,700
Newer LARGE Duplex - Newer unit. 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom. First month, last month and deposit to move in. This unit is available July 1st amenities include: green construction (low energy usage). Large living space. Ceiling fans. Large closets.
Westside
102 Moore St
102 Moore Street, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
2250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
West Side Executive Home - Spacious Upscale remodeled home on Westside. Great for executives and professionals that want a touch of views without the traffic.
148 Campbell St
148 Campbell Street, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
2bd/1Ba Centrally Located Cottage - Terms: One year lease (with owner option to renew) Utilities: Water and Garbage included.
Westside
312 Escalona Dr.
312 Escalona Drive, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1080 sqft
Spacious 2Bd/1.5Ba Recently upgraded Westside Condo! - Terms: Lease up to 1 Year (with owner option to renew) Utilities: Tenant responsible for PG&E.
Beach Hill
212 VILLA MAR VISTA
212 Villa Mar Vis, Santa Cruz, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1450 sqft
Beach Hill 3 bedroom 3 bath beauty with Bay Views.
Downtown Santa Cruz
606 Washington ST
606 Washington Street, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
850 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom/1 bath available for rent starting on August 1st, 2020. This is a downstairs unit in a duplex ideally located on a quiet street in downtown Santa Cruz.
Eastside
135 May AVE B
135 May Ave, Santa Cruz, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1150 sqft
Property Overview: - 3 bedrooms 2 baths - About 1150sqft - 1 car garage - Washer/dryer hookups - Dishwasher - Garbage disposal - Central Heat - Fireplace - Nice backyard space - Last house on the block with only one neighbor adjacent to home
149 Harbor Oaks Cir
149 Harbor Oaks Circle, Santa Cruz County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1056 sqft
Picturesque and Charming! This beautiful family friendly home exudes curb appeal. Recently renovated, open living space with fantastic floor plan.
Westside
305 Village Circle
305 Village Circle, Santa Cruz, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,450
Upper Westside Santa Cruz - Well established neighborhood that is surrounded by many options - UCSC, Westlake pond and park area, busline, trails and much much more!!!! Two story 3 bedroom 2.
3235 Papermill Rd.
3235 Paper Mill Rd, Soquel, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3
2000 sqft
Historic 4bed/1.5 bath in Soquel - Historic home at the end of a quiet well kept Soquel neighborhood street. Hardwood and tile floors throughout.
1318 River St
1318 River Street, Santa Cruz, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1500 sqft
3/1 Close to UC, hiking, and downtown - Remodeled 3br, 1ba house on West side close to UCSC. For 4 people or less. Windows overlooking the San Lorenzo River. Your own section of river front. Woodsy feel in the city. New heater. New dual pane windows.
17066 Melody Ln
17066 Melody Lane, Santa Clara County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
2222 sqft
Stunning single story remodeled/rebuilt in 2008, quality construction throughout! Fabulous Great Room w/vaulted open beam ceilings, wall of windows.
Some of the colleges located in the Scotts Valley area include College of Alameda, California College of the Arts, University of California-Hastings College of Law, California State University-East Bay, and University of California-San Francisco. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Scotts Valley from include San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, Fremont, and Sunnyvale.
San Leandro, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CASalinas, CAMilpitas, CAUnion City, CASanta Cruz, CACapitola, CARio del Mar, CALos Gatos, CALa Selva Beach, CASaratoga, CA