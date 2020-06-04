All apartments in San Jose
Last updated May 20 2020 at 8:42 AM

60 Descanso Drive

60 Descanso Drive · (201) 845-7300
Location

60 Descanso Drive, San Jose, CA 95134

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,135

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1056 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
courtyard
gym
pool
This Apartment is located on the North San Jose in Santa Clara area. Situated on a spectacular five-acre lawn with mature redwood trees, North Park Apartment Village boasts park-style courtyards, outdoor kitchens, on-site retail, 10 pools, large co-working spaces, fitness centers, an indoor basketball court, generously-sized apartment homes and much more. North Park promotes indoor-outdoor activity, whether its relaxing pool-side under the palm trees or exploring the redwoods of reimagined Moitozo Park.

This Spacious Luxury 2bd/2ba apartment is a beautiful unit with hard wood flouring, Stainless steel appliances, Granite kitchen and bathroom countertops, in-home full-size washer and dryer, Pet friendly located on the 1st floor with a patio. It is approx 1156 sqft and has 2 BEDROOMS w/attached bathrooms, both with bathtub & shower. The high ceilings, clean walls and sunlight shining in through the windows, make this unit bright, airy, and very comfortable to live in.

Coyote Creek Trails is less than a 5-minute drive, or cross the street from The Sycamores to Moitozo Park, which features a picnic area, expansive lawn and jogging trails. Great Mall, which houses restaurants like Dave & Busters is a 10-minute drive or 15-minute bike ride.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 Descanso Drive have any available units?
60 Descanso Drive has a unit available for $3,135 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 60 Descanso Drive have?
Some of 60 Descanso Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 Descanso Drive currently offering any rent specials?
60 Descanso Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 Descanso Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 60 Descanso Drive is pet friendly.
Does 60 Descanso Drive offer parking?
No, 60 Descanso Drive does not offer parking.
Does 60 Descanso Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 60 Descanso Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 Descanso Drive have a pool?
Yes, 60 Descanso Drive has a pool.
Does 60 Descanso Drive have accessible units?
No, 60 Descanso Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 60 Descanso Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 60 Descanso Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
