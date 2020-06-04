60 Descanso Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court courtyard gym pool

This Apartment is located on the North San Jose in Santa Clara area. Situated on a spectacular five-acre lawn with mature redwood trees, North Park Apartment Village boasts park-style courtyards, outdoor kitchens, on-site retail, 10 pools, large co-working spaces, fitness centers, an indoor basketball court, generously-sized apartment homes and much more. North Park promotes indoor-outdoor activity, whether its relaxing pool-side under the palm trees or exploring the redwoods of reimagined Moitozo Park.



This Spacious Luxury 2bd/2ba apartment is a beautiful unit with hard wood flouring, Stainless steel appliances, Granite kitchen and bathroom countertops, in-home full-size washer and dryer, Pet friendly located on the 1st floor with a patio. It is approx 1156 sqft and has 2 BEDROOMS w/attached bathrooms, both with bathtub & shower. The high ceilings, clean walls and sunlight shining in through the windows, make this unit bright, airy, and very comfortable to live in.



Coyote Creek Trails is less than a 5-minute drive, or cross the street from The Sycamores to Moitozo Park, which features a picnic area, expansive lawn and jogging trails. Great Mall, which houses restaurants like Dave & Busters is a 10-minute drive or 15-minute bike ride.