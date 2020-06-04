60 Descanso Drive

Amenities
This Apartment is located on the North San Jose in Santa Clara area. Situated on a spectacular five-acre lawn with mature redwood trees, North Park Apartment Village boasts park-style courtyards, outdoor kitchens, on-site retail, 10 pools, large co-working spaces, fitness centers, an indoor basketball court, generously-sized apartment homes and much more. North Park promotes indoor-outdoor activity, whether its relaxing pool-side under the palm trees or exploring the redwoods of reimagined Moitozo Park.
This Spacious Luxury 2bd/2ba apartment is a beautiful unit with hard wood flouring, Stainless steel appliances, Granite kitchen and bathroom countertops, in-home full-size washer and dryer, Pet friendly located on the 1st floor with a patio. It is approx 1156 sqft and has 2 BEDROOMS w/attached bathrooms, both with bathtub & shower. The high ceilings, clean walls and sunlight shining in through the windows, make this unit bright, airy, and very comfortable to live in.
Coyote Creek Trails is less than a 5-minute drive, or cross the street from The Sycamores to Moitozo Park, which features a picnic area, expansive lawn and jogging trails. Great Mall, which houses restaurants like Dave & Busters is a 10-minute drive or 15-minute bike ride.