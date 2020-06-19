527 Villa Centre WAY

Amenities
Upscale, modern, secure & private single-family home within a 5 min. walk (600 ft.) of Santana Row & and 8 min. walk to Valley Fair Mall. Tons of thoughtful features, large master suite, lots of light & windows, granite & marble floors, two-car garage (w/ extra storage racks), all modern lighting & plumbing fixtures, alarm system & much more. All stainless-steel kitchen w/ granite countertops, under cabinet lighting & granite floor. All appliances (incl. washer/dryer & carpet) are only a few years old. Master Suite has a glass shower, large roman tub, marble floor & walk-in closet with cedar floor & wall to wall custom organizers. Separated master restroom. All bedrooms w/ full-length mirrored closet doors & built-in organizers. Quiet, newer neighborhood w/ large recreational park, baseball dia. & playground 1 blk away. Easy walk to many fine restaurants, entertainment, movie theaters, grocery stores. Only 3 min. access to 880 & 280 frwys. 10 min. from S.J. Int'l Arpt & Los Gatos.