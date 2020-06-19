All apartments in San Jose
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

527 Villa Centre WAY

527 Villa Centre Way · No Longer Available
Location

527 Villa Centre Way, San Jose, CA 95128
The Villas

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
playground
garage
media room
Upscale, modern, secure & private single-family home within a 5 min. walk (600 ft.) of Santana Row & and 8 min. walk to Valley Fair Mall. Tons of thoughtful features, large master suite, lots of light & windows, granite & marble floors, two-car garage (w/ extra storage racks), all modern lighting & plumbing fixtures, alarm system & much more. All stainless-steel kitchen w/ granite countertops, under cabinet lighting & granite floor. All appliances (incl. washer/dryer & carpet) are only a few years old. Master Suite has a glass shower, large roman tub, marble floor & walk-in closet with cedar floor & wall to wall custom organizers. Separated master restroom. All bedrooms w/ full-length mirrored closet doors & built-in organizers. Quiet, newer neighborhood w/ large recreational park, baseball dia. & playground 1 blk away. Easy walk to many fine restaurants, entertainment, movie theaters, grocery stores. Only 3 min. access to 880 & 280 frwys. 10 min. from S.J. Int'l Arpt & Los Gatos.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 527 Villa Centre WAY have any available units?
527 Villa Centre WAY doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 527 Villa Centre WAY have?
Some of 527 Villa Centre WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage.
Is 527 Villa Centre WAY currently offering any rent specials?
527 Villa Centre WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 527 Villa Centre WAY pet-friendly?
No, 527 Villa Centre WAY is not pet friendly.
Does 527 Villa Centre WAY offer parking?
Yes, 527 Villa Centre WAY does offer parking.
Does 527 Villa Centre WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 527 Villa Centre WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 527 Villa Centre WAY have a pool?
No, 527 Villa Centre WAY does not have a pool.
Does 527 Villa Centre WAY have accessible units?
No, 527 Villa Centre WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 527 Villa Centre WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 527 Villa Centre WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
