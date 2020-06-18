468 Crosslees Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

4BR/2BA single level house with a swimming pool - Bright and Airy 4 Bedroom 2 Bath, 1457 sq ft house in South San Jose with living room, family room, breakfast bar and kitchen eating area. Updated kitchen features oak cabinets, refrigerator, gas range, double oven, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal. Home also features central AC/heat, dual pane windows, faux mahogany laminate floors, sliding glass door off master bedroom to backyard, washer/dryer in two car garage w/opener, and an in ground pool. Gardening and pool service provided, small pets will be considered, walk to park and Coyote Creek Trail.



(RLNE5817224)