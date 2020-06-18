All apartments in San Jose
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

468 Crosslees Dr.

468 Crosslees Drive · (951) 338-9709
Location

468 Crosslees Drive, San Jose, CA 95111
Century-Pebbletree

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 468 Crosslees Dr. · Avail. now

$3,295

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1457 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
4BR/2BA single level house with a swimming pool - Bright and Airy 4 Bedroom 2 Bath, 1457 sq ft house in South San Jose with living room, family room, breakfast bar and kitchen eating area. Updated kitchen features oak cabinets, refrigerator, gas range, double oven, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal. Home also features central AC/heat, dual pane windows, faux mahogany laminate floors, sliding glass door off master bedroom to backyard, washer/dryer in two car garage w/opener, and an in ground pool. Gardening and pool service provided, small pets will be considered, walk to park and Coyote Creek Trail.

(RLNE5817224)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 468 Crosslees Dr. have any available units?
468 Crosslees Dr. has a unit available for $3,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 468 Crosslees Dr. have?
Some of 468 Crosslees Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 468 Crosslees Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
468 Crosslees Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 468 Crosslees Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 468 Crosslees Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 468 Crosslees Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 468 Crosslees Dr. does offer parking.
Does 468 Crosslees Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 468 Crosslees Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 468 Crosslees Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 468 Crosslees Dr. has a pool.
Does 468 Crosslees Dr. have accessible units?
No, 468 Crosslees Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 468 Crosslees Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 468 Crosslees Dr. has units with dishwashers.
