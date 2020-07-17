452 N 8th St, San Jose, CA 95112

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5eed5185dc8c57671a42dcde 452 North 8th Street, San Jose 3 bedroom, 1 bath Victorian with bonus office/den, OPEN HOUSE- Friday, June 19 1:30pm-2:30pm** close to San Jose State with front porch & vintage details (stain glass accents), high ceilings, spacious eat-in kitchen with gas range & large pantry, Refrigerator (AS-IS), large balcony off of kitchen, spacious bedrooms with mirrored closet doors or walk in closets, 2 parking spaces.

Cross Street: Empire



**Covid-19 Restrictions with Open House- We will adhere to all local, state, and CDC policies related to preventing the spread of the Coronovirus.

- Maintain Proper Social Distancing- at least 6 feet

- Face Coverings must be worn at all times.

- No more than three (3 families) are allowed in the property at any one time. If you are waiting we ask that you do so at a safe social distance.

- Please take care when touching any doorknobs, windows, appliances, or other fixtures in the house. When possible, WA Krauss will provide disposable gloves.



Terms: Year lease, No pets and No Smoking, Garbage & Gardener included, Available 7/1



