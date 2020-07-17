All apartments in San Jose
452 N 8th St, San Jose, CA 95112
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

452 N 8th St, San Jose, CA 95112

452 N 8th St · (650) 463-9203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

452 N 8th St, San Jose, CA 95112
Downtown San Jose

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3.0 Bedroom, 1.0 Bathroom · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5eed5185dc8c57671a42dcde 452 North 8th Street, San Jose 3 bedroom, 1 bath Victorian with bonus office/den, OPEN HOUSE- Friday, June 19 1:30pm-2:30pm** close to San Jose State with front porch & vintage details (stain glass accents), high ceilings, spacious eat-in kitchen with gas range & large pantry, Refrigerator (AS-IS), large balcony off of kitchen, spacious bedrooms with mirrored closet doors or walk in closets, 2 parking spaces.
Cross Street: Empire

**Covid-19 Restrictions with Open House- We will adhere to all local, state, and CDC policies related to preventing the spread of the Coronovirus.
- Maintain Proper Social Distancing- at least 6 feet
- Face Coverings must be worn at all times.
- No more than three (3 families) are allowed in the property at any one time. If you are waiting we ask that you do so at a safe social distance.
- Please take care when touching any doorknobs, windows, appliances, or other fixtures in the house. When possible, WA Krauss will provide disposable gloves.

Terms: Year lease, No pets and No Smoking, Garbage & Gardener included, Available 7/1

(RLNE5875466)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 452 N 8th St, San Jose, CA 95112 have any available units?
452 N 8th St, San Jose, CA 95112 has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 452 N 8th St, San Jose, CA 95112 have?
Some of 452 N 8th St, San Jose, CA 95112's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 452 N 8th St, San Jose, CA 95112 currently offering any rent specials?
452 N 8th St, San Jose, CA 95112 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 452 N 8th St, San Jose, CA 95112 pet-friendly?
No, 452 N 8th St, San Jose, CA 95112 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 452 N 8th St, San Jose, CA 95112 offer parking?
Yes, 452 N 8th St, San Jose, CA 95112 offers parking.
Does 452 N 8th St, San Jose, CA 95112 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 452 N 8th St, San Jose, CA 95112 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 452 N 8th St, San Jose, CA 95112 have a pool?
No, 452 N 8th St, San Jose, CA 95112 does not have a pool.
Does 452 N 8th St, San Jose, CA 95112 have accessible units?
No, 452 N 8th St, San Jose, CA 95112 does not have accessible units.
Does 452 N 8th St, San Jose, CA 95112 have units with dishwashers?
No, 452 N 8th St, San Jose, CA 95112 does not have units with dishwashers.
