San Jose, CA
407 Don Carlos Ct
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

407 Don Carlos Ct

407 Don Carlos Court · (408) 399-5252
Location

407 Don Carlos Court, San Jose, CA 95123
Blossom Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 407 Don Carlos Ct · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1156 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
Free Rent Until June 1st! Great Townhome Located in South San Jose! Excellent commute location, with easy access to highways 87, 85, and 101! - Fantastic home located in a South San Jose, with easy access to great restaurants and shopping. This home is located in an excellent commute location, with easy access to highways 87, 85, and 101 to get you anywhere around the Bay Area!

- 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms with over 1100 square feet of living space
- 2 assigned parking spaces
- Bright kitchen with lots of light, plenty of cabinet/counter space, and access to large private patio
- New Dishwasher
- Laminate floors throughout
- Washer/dryer hooks ups on the first floor
- Rent includes trash service
- On-site park and playground
- Oak Grove School District
- 2 miles to Oakridge Mall
- 3 miles to Santa Teresa Kaiser

Don't miss out on the opportunity of calling this place home!

Application Details:
- Apply online today: www.forbesgrouppm.com
- Non-Refundable $45 application fee per person. *Credit Screening Required*
- Applicant must submit proof of gross income (2.5x monthly rent)
- The Deposit equal to one month’s rent on approved credit

To schedule a private tour please contact Forbes Group at (650) 499-7035 or email leasing@forbesgrouppm.com

All the Best,
The Forbes Group Team
www.forbesgrouppm.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5755031)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 Don Carlos Ct have any available units?
407 Don Carlos Ct has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 407 Don Carlos Ct have?
Some of 407 Don Carlos Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 Don Carlos Ct currently offering any rent specials?
407 Don Carlos Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 Don Carlos Ct pet-friendly?
No, 407 Don Carlos Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 407 Don Carlos Ct offer parking?
Yes, 407 Don Carlos Ct does offer parking.
Does 407 Don Carlos Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 407 Don Carlos Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 Don Carlos Ct have a pool?
No, 407 Don Carlos Ct does not have a pool.
Does 407 Don Carlos Ct have accessible units?
No, 407 Don Carlos Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 407 Don Carlos Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 407 Don Carlos Ct has units with dishwashers.
