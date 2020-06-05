407 Don Carlos Ct

Amenities

Free Rent Until June 1st! Great Townhome Located in South San Jose! Excellent commute location, with easy access to highways 87, 85, and 101! - Fantastic home located in a South San Jose, with easy access to great restaurants and shopping. This home is located in an excellent commute location, with easy access to highways 87, 85, and 101 to get you anywhere around the Bay Area!



- 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms with over 1100 square feet of living space

- 2 assigned parking spaces

- Bright kitchen with lots of light, plenty of cabinet/counter space, and access to large private patio

- New Dishwasher

- Laminate floors throughout

- Washer/dryer hooks ups on the first floor

- Rent includes trash service

- On-site park and playground

- Oak Grove School District

- 2 miles to Oakridge Mall

- 3 miles to Santa Teresa Kaiser



Don't miss out on the opportunity of calling this place home!



Application Details:

- Apply online today: www.forbesgrouppm.com

- Non-Refundable $45 application fee per person. *Credit Screening Required*

- Applicant must submit proof of gross income (2.5x monthly rent)

- The Deposit equal to one month’s rent on approved credit



To schedule a private tour please contact Forbes Group at (650) 499-7035 or email leasing@forbesgrouppm.com



All the Best,

The Forbes Group Team

www.forbesgrouppm.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5755031)