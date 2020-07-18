All apartments in San Jose
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

3877 Jasmine Cir

3877 Jasmine Circle · (408) 250-2501
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3877 Jasmine Circle, San Jose, CA 95135
Chaboya

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3 baths, $3700 · Avail. now

$3,700

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
4 Bdrm/3 Full bath Townhome style condo San Jose - Property Id: 313605

-4 Bdrm/3 Full Bath (1550 sq.ft) townhome style condo home located in excellent Evergreen neighborhood
-Upstairs - 3 Bdrm, 2 Full Bath
-Downstairs-1 Bdrm and 1 Full Bath
-Ready to move in condition
-Hardwood laminate floors for easy maintenance
-Kitchen with lots of cabinet space, granite countertop
-Gas cooking range with conventional oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Washer,Dryer
-2-car garage
-Spacious patio
-Central AC & Heat
-All top notch highly rated schools
-Tom Matsumoto Elementary (Rating: 10 out of 10)
-Chaboya Middle (Rating: 10 out of 10)
-Evergreen High (Rating: 9 out of 10)
-Community swimming pool
-No pets and no smoking please

Requirements:
-Non-refundable fee per applicant for tenant screening
-Minimum 720 Credit Score and no eviction notices in past
-Verified income of 3X monthly rent
-Good rental history with rental references
-One month rent security deposit required when signing the lease

NOTE: Furnitures & accessories shown in pictures are NOT included
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3877-jasmine-cir-san-jose-ca/313605
Property Id 313605

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5943233)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3877 Jasmine Cir have any available units?
3877 Jasmine Cir has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 3877 Jasmine Cir have?
Some of 3877 Jasmine Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3877 Jasmine Cir currently offering any rent specials?
3877 Jasmine Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3877 Jasmine Cir pet-friendly?
No, 3877 Jasmine Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 3877 Jasmine Cir offer parking?
Yes, 3877 Jasmine Cir offers parking.
Does 3877 Jasmine Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3877 Jasmine Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3877 Jasmine Cir have a pool?
Yes, 3877 Jasmine Cir has a pool.
Does 3877 Jasmine Cir have accessible units?
No, 3877 Jasmine Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 3877 Jasmine Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3877 Jasmine Cir has units with dishwashers.
