Amenities
4 Bdrm/3 Full bath Townhome style condo San Jose - Property Id: 313605
-4 Bdrm/3 Full Bath (1550 sq.ft) townhome style condo home located in excellent Evergreen neighborhood
-Upstairs - 3 Bdrm, 2 Full Bath
-Downstairs-1 Bdrm and 1 Full Bath
-Ready to move in condition
-Hardwood laminate floors for easy maintenance
-Kitchen with lots of cabinet space, granite countertop
-Gas cooking range with conventional oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Washer,Dryer
-2-car garage
-Spacious patio
-Central AC & Heat
-All top notch highly rated schools
-Tom Matsumoto Elementary (Rating: 10 out of 10)
-Chaboya Middle (Rating: 10 out of 10)
-Evergreen High (Rating: 9 out of 10)
-Community swimming pool
-No pets and no smoking please
Requirements:
-Non-refundable fee per applicant for tenant screening
-Minimum 720 Credit Score and no eviction notices in past
-Verified income of 3X monthly rent
-Good rental history with rental references
-One month rent security deposit required when signing the lease
NOTE: Furnitures & accessories shown in pictures are NOT included
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3877-jasmine-cir-san-jose-ca/313605
No Pets Allowed
