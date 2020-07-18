Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

4 Bdrm/3 Full bath Townhome style condo San Jose - Property Id: 313605



-4 Bdrm/3 Full Bath (1550 sq.ft) townhome style condo home located in excellent Evergreen neighborhood

-Upstairs - 3 Bdrm, 2 Full Bath

-Downstairs-1 Bdrm and 1 Full Bath

-Ready to move in condition

-Hardwood laminate floors for easy maintenance

-Kitchen with lots of cabinet space, granite countertop

-Gas cooking range with conventional oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Washer,Dryer

-2-car garage

-Spacious patio

-Central AC & Heat

-All top notch highly rated schools

-Tom Matsumoto Elementary (Rating: 10 out of 10)

-Chaboya Middle (Rating: 10 out of 10)

-Evergreen High (Rating: 9 out of 10)

-Community swimming pool

-No pets and no smoking please



Requirements:

-Non-refundable fee per applicant for tenant screening

-Minimum 720 Credit Score and no eviction notices in past

-Verified income of 3X monthly rent

-Good rental history with rental references

-One month rent security deposit required when signing the lease



NOTE: Furnitures & accessories shown in pictures are NOT included

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3877-jasmine-cir-san-jose-ca/313605

No Pets Allowed



