All apartments in San Jose
Find more places like 350 East Mission Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Jose, CA
/
350 East Mission Street
Last updated July 6 2020 at 12:43 PM

350 East Mission Street

350 East Mission Street · (650) 469-8883
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Jose
See all
Downtown San Jose
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

350 East Mission Street, San Jose, CA 95112
Downtown San Jose

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$3,200

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1483 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
elevator
parking
1 bedroom, 1 office/den, 1.5 baths, 1500 sqft. Unfurnished. Located at 350 E Mission St San Jose, CA 95112

Located in historic Japantown, the unique home design of Markethouse The loft features 2 level living with "zones" rather than walled off rooms, for living, entertaining, eating and sleeping. The spacious floor plan, high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows surround you with an open, light-filled, three-dimensional space. Situated across from Bernal Park, this quiet cul-de-sac location is easy walking distance to farmer's market, restaurants, and coffee shops. Conveniently located near downtown San Jose with accessibility to major freeways, light-rail, Cal-Train and the airport.

Amenities:
Upper floor unit
High ceiling and floor-to-ceiling windows
Hardwood floors
Central heat and air conditioning
Granite countertop
KitchenAid stainless steel appliances
Dishwasher
Disposal
Microwave
Gas range and oven
Refrigerator with filtered drinking water and bottom freezer
Wine cooler
Master bedroom, bath with rain shower, walk-in closet
Separate office area
Secured building with gated entry and intercom
Secured underground parking with 1 assigned parking space
Additional storage room
Balcony
Elevator

Hot/cold water and garbage included in rent. Tenant responsible for gas/electricity. No pets, non-smoking please.

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,200, Application Fee: $35 Security Deposit: $3,200, Available July 25th

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Apply online at lpmsiliconvalley.com

This home is a must see. Contactl Jeanni today to see the home 650-224-9624, by appointment only.

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,200, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,200, Available 7/25/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 East Mission Street have any available units?
350 East Mission Street has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 350 East Mission Street have?
Some of 350 East Mission Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 East Mission Street currently offering any rent specials?
350 East Mission Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 East Mission Street pet-friendly?
No, 350 East Mission Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 350 East Mission Street offer parking?
Yes, 350 East Mission Street offers parking.
Does 350 East Mission Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 350 East Mission Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 East Mission Street have a pool?
No, 350 East Mission Street does not have a pool.
Does 350 East Mission Street have accessible units?
No, 350 East Mission Street does not have accessible units.
Does 350 East Mission Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 350 East Mission Street has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 350 East Mission Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Shadow Creek
2474 S Bascom Ave
San Jose, CA 95124
Almaden Lake Village
1045 Coleman Rd
San Jose, CA 95123
Peppertree Apartments
2811 McKee Rd
San Jose, CA 95127
The Woods Apartments
4300 The Woods Dr
San Jose, CA 95136
Hamilton Manor Apartments
3915 Hamilton Ave #16
San Jose, CA 95130
The Verdant
3700 Casa Verde St
San Jose, CA 95134
San Marino
2175 Aborn Rd
San Jose, CA 95121
Pebble Creek
3685 S Bascom Ave
San Jose, CA 95008

Similar Pages

San Jose 1 BedroomsSan Jose 2 Bedrooms
San Jose Apartments with ParkingSan Jose Dog Friendly Apartments
San Jose Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown San JoseWillow GlenBlossom Valley
ParkviewLoma LindaRenaissance
BlackfordRiver Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

San Jose City CollegeSan Jose State University
California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East Bay
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity