350 East Mission Street

Amenities
1 bedroom, 1 office/den, 1.5 baths, 1500 sqft. Unfurnished. Located at 350 E Mission St San Jose, CA 95112
Located in historic Japantown, the unique home design of Markethouse The loft features 2 level living with "zones" rather than walled off rooms, for living, entertaining, eating and sleeping. The spacious floor plan, high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows surround you with an open, light-filled, three-dimensional space. Situated across from Bernal Park, this quiet cul-de-sac location is easy walking distance to farmer's market, restaurants, and coffee shops. Conveniently located near downtown San Jose with accessibility to major freeways, light-rail, Cal-Train and the airport.
Amenities:
Upper floor unit
High ceiling and floor-to-ceiling windows
Hardwood floors
Central heat and air conditioning
Granite countertop
KitchenAid stainless steel appliances
Dishwasher
Disposal
Microwave
Gas range and oven
Refrigerator with filtered drinking water and bottom freezer
Wine cooler
Master bedroom, bath with rain shower, walk-in closet
Separate office area
Secured building with gated entry and intercom
Secured underground parking with 1 assigned parking space
Additional storage room
Balcony
Elevator
Hot/cold water and garbage included in rent. Tenant responsible for gas/electricity. No pets, non-smoking please.
Rental Terms: Rent: $3,200, Application Fee: $35 Security Deposit: $3,200, Available July 25th
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Apply online at lpmsiliconvalley.com
This home is a must see. Contactl Jeanni today to see the home 650-224-9624, by appointment only.
Rental Terms: Rent: $3,200, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,200, Available 7/25/20
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.