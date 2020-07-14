350 East Mission Street

Amenities

1 bedroom, 1 office/den, 1.5 baths, 1500 sqft. Unfurnished. Located at 350 E Mission St San Jose, CA 95112



Located in historic Japantown, the unique home design of Markethouse The loft features 2 level living with "zones" rather than walled off rooms, for living, entertaining, eating and sleeping. The spacious floor plan, high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows surround you with an open, light-filled, three-dimensional space. Situated across from Bernal Park, this quiet cul-de-sac location is easy walking distance to farmer's market, restaurants, and coffee shops. Conveniently located near downtown San Jose with accessibility to major freeways, light-rail, Cal-Train and the airport.



Amenities:

Upper floor unit

High ceiling and floor-to-ceiling windows

Hardwood floors

Central heat and air conditioning

Granite countertop

KitchenAid stainless steel appliances

Dishwasher

Disposal

Microwave

Gas range and oven

Refrigerator with filtered drinking water and bottom freezer

Wine cooler

Master bedroom, bath with rain shower, walk-in closet

Separate office area

Secured building with gated entry and intercom

Secured underground parking with 1 assigned parking space

Additional storage room

Balcony

Elevator



Hot/cold water and garbage included in rent. Tenant responsible for gas/electricity. No pets, non-smoking please.



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,200, Application Fee: $35 Security Deposit: $3,200, Available July 25th



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed



Apply online at lpmsiliconvalley.com



This home is a must see. Contactl Jeanni today to see the home 650-224-9624, by appointment only.



Contact us to schedule a showing.