All apartments in San Jose
Find more places like 3242 Kimber Ct #42.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Jose, CA
/
3242 Kimber Ct #42
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

3242 Kimber Ct #42

3242 Kimber Court · (408) 626-4800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Jose
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3242 Kimber Court, San Jose, CA 95124
Doerr-Steindorf

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3242 Kimber Ct #42 · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 886 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Perfectly located spacious condo 2 bed, 1 bath, 3242 Kimber Ct #42, San Jose - Perfectly located spacious condo 2 bed, 1 bath, close to Willow Glen, Downtown Campbell, Pruneyard, Whole Foods and freeways!

This condo features 2 bedrooms with spacious closets and one bathroom. A large balcony off the living room with 2 storage closets.

There is also a stove, dishwasher, refrigerator and washer/dryer in the unit!

It is also located close to the community pool. 2 assigned parking spots. No A/C

No pets
No smoking

Rent $2450
Deposit $2450

Water and garbage included!
Tenant is responsible for PG&E

Property is available now. Please contact our office for showing and application process
Bob@atobpropertymanagement.com
408-626-4800

BRE# 04264949

(RLNE2907831)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3242 Kimber Ct #42 have any available units?
3242 Kimber Ct #42 has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 3242 Kimber Ct #42 have?
Some of 3242 Kimber Ct #42's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3242 Kimber Ct #42 currently offering any rent specials?
3242 Kimber Ct #42 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3242 Kimber Ct #42 pet-friendly?
No, 3242 Kimber Ct #42 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 3242 Kimber Ct #42 offer parking?
Yes, 3242 Kimber Ct #42 does offer parking.
Does 3242 Kimber Ct #42 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3242 Kimber Ct #42 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3242 Kimber Ct #42 have a pool?
Yes, 3242 Kimber Ct #42 has a pool.
Does 3242 Kimber Ct #42 have accessible units?
No, 3242 Kimber Ct #42 does not have accessible units.
Does 3242 Kimber Ct #42 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3242 Kimber Ct #42 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3242 Kimber Ct #42?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

eaves West Valley
700 Saratoga Ave
San Jose, CA 95129
Pavona Apartments
760 N 7th St
San Jose, CA 95112
Venue
3737 Casa Verde St
San Jose, CA 95134
Centerra Apartments
77 N Almaden Blvd
San Jose, CA 95110
Modera San Pedro Square
28 N Almaden Ave
San Jose, CA 95110
Sparq
5 East Reed Street
San Jose, CA 95112
La Terraza
470 Saratoga Ave
San Jose, CA 95117
Aura
183 Balbach Street
San Jose, CA 95110

Similar Pages

San Jose 1 BedroomsSan Jose 2 Bedrooms
San Jose Apartments with ParkingSan Jose Dog Friendly Apartments
San Jose Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown San JoseWillow GlenBlossom Valley
ParkviewRenaissanceBlackford
River OaksSummerside

Apartments Near Colleges

San Jose City CollegeSan Jose State University
California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East Bay
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity