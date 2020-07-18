All apartments in San Jose
26 W Reed St.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

26 W Reed St.

26 West Reed Street · (408) 978-5466
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

26 West Reed Street, San Jose, CA 95110
Downtown San Jose

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 26 W Reed St. · Avail. now

$2,895

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 972 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
$2895 - 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house strategically located in Downtown San Jose - Cal West Property Management is pleased to offer for rent this quaint, 2 bedroom, 1 bath home located near Downtown San Jose. The home was recently updated with a new coat of paint, new blinds, and LVP (luxury vinyl plank) flooring throughout, which is both beautiful and incredibly durable. It also includes is a refrigerator, electric range, washer, and dryer hookups. This home also has a large backyard and plenty of open space, perfect for hosting gatherings once we are allowed to have them again.

This is a wonderful home close to hi-tech companies, SAP center, convenient location with access to freeways - 280 and 87, shopping, restaurants, etc.

Please drive by the home first. Due to COVID-19 shelter in place rules, virtual showings are considered a suitable way to view the property. This property will have a virtual showing. You may make an appointment to see the property by contacting Manuel at 408-529-8249. We can show the property to one person at a time. Please practice recommended social distancing requirements during your showing. Please drive-by the property, and apply online to expedite the process.

Lease Term: Minimum 1 year
Application Fee: $35 per Adult (Non-Refundable)
Renters Insurance Required
Tenant pays all utilities
No Smoking
No Pets
BRE #01428710

For our qualification standards go to http://www.calwestrents.com/residents

PLEASE DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST BEFORE CALLING TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT.

Avoid Scams! Deal Locally! Do Not wire money (Western Union, Money Gram), or rent a unit sight unseen

(RLNE5896847)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 W Reed St. have any available units?
26 W Reed St. has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 26 W Reed St. have?
Some of 26 W Reed St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 W Reed St. currently offering any rent specials?
26 W Reed St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 W Reed St. pet-friendly?
No, 26 W Reed St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 26 W Reed St. offer parking?
No, 26 W Reed St. does not offer parking.
Does 26 W Reed St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 W Reed St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 W Reed St. have a pool?
No, 26 W Reed St. does not have a pool.
Does 26 W Reed St. have accessible units?
No, 26 W Reed St. does not have accessible units.
Does 26 W Reed St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 26 W Reed St. does not have units with dishwashers.
