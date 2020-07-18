26 W Reed St.

Amenities

w/d hookup recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

$2895 - 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house strategically located in Downtown San Jose - Cal West Property Management is pleased to offer for rent this quaint, 2 bedroom, 1 bath home located near Downtown San Jose. The home was recently updated with a new coat of paint, new blinds, and LVP (luxury vinyl plank) flooring throughout, which is both beautiful and incredibly durable. It also includes is a refrigerator, electric range, washer, and dryer hookups. This home also has a large backyard and plenty of open space, perfect for hosting gatherings once we are allowed to have them again.



This is a wonderful home close to hi-tech companies, SAP center, convenient location with access to freeways - 280 and 87, shopping, restaurants, etc.



Please drive by the home first. Due to COVID-19 shelter in place rules, virtual showings are considered a suitable way to view the property. This property will have a virtual showing. You may make an appointment to see the property by contacting Manuel at 408-529-8249. We can show the property to one person at a time. Please practice recommended social distancing requirements during your showing. Please drive-by the property, and apply online to expedite the process.



Lease Term: Minimum 1 year

Application Fee: $35 per Adult (Non-Refundable)

Renters Insurance Required

Tenant pays all utilities

No Smoking

No Pets

BRE #01428710



For our qualification standards go to http://www.calwestrents.com/residents



PLEASE DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST BEFORE CALLING TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT.



Avoid Scams! Deal Locally! Do Not wire money (Western Union, Money Gram), or rent a unit sight unseen



(RLNE5896847)