2249 Samaritan Drive Available 07/18/20 Spacious & Bright! Great Location Near Los Gatos & Highway 85! - NEW HIGH-END WOOD FLOORS TO BE INSTALLED THIS MONTH! Coretec Plus Enhanced Manila Oak Floors will be installed throughout. High Ceilings. Built in 2007. Light/Bright, Spacious and Open Floor Plan. Large Kitchen with Granite Counters, Island and Custom Cabinetry. Stainless Steel Appliances Including: Gas Range, Built-in Microwave, Dishwasher and Fridge. Central Heat and A/C. Gas Fireplace. Double Pane Windows. Laundry Room with Washer & Dryer Included. Large Attached 2 Car Garage. Extra Storage Area in Garage. Walk-in Closet. Master Bathroom with Double Sinks, Plenty of Counter and Storage Space. Excellent Community near Los Gatos/San Jose Border. Good Commuter Location: Close to Highway 85. Adjacent to Carolyn Norris Park. Carlton Elementary School and Union Middle School.



