Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2249 Samaritan Drive

2249 Samaritan Drive · (408) 354-2465
Location

2249 Samaritan Drive, San Jose, CA 95124

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2249 Samaritan Drive · Avail. Jul 18

$4,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2079 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2249 Samaritan Drive Available 07/18/20 Spacious & Bright! Great Location Near Los Gatos & Highway 85! - NEW HIGH-END WOOD FLOORS TO BE INSTALLED THIS MONTH! Coretec Plus Enhanced Manila Oak Floors will be installed throughout. High Ceilings. Built in 2007. Light/Bright, Spacious and Open Floor Plan. Large Kitchen with Granite Counters, Island and Custom Cabinetry. Stainless Steel Appliances Including: Gas Range, Built-in Microwave, Dishwasher and Fridge. Central Heat and A/C. Gas Fireplace. Double Pane Windows. Laundry Room with Washer & Dryer Included. Large Attached 2 Car Garage. Extra Storage Area in Garage. Walk-in Closet. Master Bathroom with Double Sinks, Plenty of Counter and Storage Space. Excellent Community near Los Gatos/San Jose Border. Good Commuter Location: Close to Highway 85. Adjacent to Carolyn Norris Park. Carlton Elementary School and Union Middle School.

(RLNE5891061)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2249 Samaritan Drive have any available units?
2249 Samaritan Drive has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 2249 Samaritan Drive have?
Some of 2249 Samaritan Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2249 Samaritan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2249 Samaritan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2249 Samaritan Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2249 Samaritan Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 2249 Samaritan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2249 Samaritan Drive offers parking.
Does 2249 Samaritan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2249 Samaritan Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2249 Samaritan Drive have a pool?
No, 2249 Samaritan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2249 Samaritan Drive have accessible units?
No, 2249 Samaritan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2249 Samaritan Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2249 Samaritan Drive has units with dishwashers.
