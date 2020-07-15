2242 Alexian Drive.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking pool

Spacious 3 bedroom condo with hardwood floors and washer/dryer included. - This beautiful condo offers over 1100 sf of living space in a beautiful, well-kept complex on Alexian Drive in San Jose. This unit offers granite countertops, and custom cabinetry. Abundant cabinet space in kitchen for storage. Laminate flooring in living areas. Plush carpet in bedrooms. Freshly painted throughout. New plantation blinds. Pool on site. Fireplace.



This magnificent home is centrally located very close to Alum Rock Avenue &

680.



This is a must-see!



Parking

2 Assigned

Street Overflow



Pets

None



Laundry

Washer/Dryer included



HVAC

Central Heating



Utilities

Garbage Paid by Owner

Tenant Pays Water and PG&E



Schools(*Tenant to Verify*)

James McEntee Elementary

William Sheppard Middle

Piedmont Hills High



