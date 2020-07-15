2242 Alexian Drive.

Amenities
Spacious 3 bedroom condo with hardwood floors and washer/dryer included. - This beautiful condo offers over 1100 sf of living space in a beautiful, well-kept complex on Alexian Drive in San Jose. This unit offers granite countertops, and custom cabinetry. Abundant cabinet space in kitchen for storage. Laminate flooring in living areas. Plush carpet in bedrooms. Freshly painted throughout. New plantation blinds. Pool on site. Fireplace.
This magnificent home is centrally located very close to Alum Rock Avenue &
680.
This is a must-see!
Parking
2 Assigned
Street Overflow
Pets
None
Laundry
Washer/Dryer included
HVAC
Central Heating
Utilities
Garbage Paid by Owner
Tenant Pays Water and PG&E
Schools(*Tenant to Verify*)
James McEntee Elementary
William Sheppard Middle
Piedmont Hills High
