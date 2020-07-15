All apartments in San Jose
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:52 PM

2242 Alexian Drive

2242 Alexian Drive · (408) 720-0920 ext. 104
Location

2242 Alexian Drive, San Jose, CA 95116
Luz

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2242 Alexian Drive · Avail. now

$2,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Spacious 3 bedroom condo with hardwood floors and washer/dryer included. - This beautiful condo offers over 1100 sf of living space in a beautiful, well-kept complex on Alexian Drive in San Jose. This unit offers granite countertops, and custom cabinetry. Abundant cabinet space in kitchen for storage. Laminate flooring in living areas. Plush carpet in bedrooms. Freshly painted throughout. New plantation blinds. Pool on site. Fireplace.

This magnificent home is centrally located very close to Alum Rock Avenue &
680.

This is a must-see!

Parking
2 Assigned
Street Overflow

Pets
None

Laundry
Washer/Dryer included

HVAC
Central Heating

Utilities
Garbage Paid by Owner
Tenant Pays Water and PG&E

Schools(*Tenant to Verify*)
James McEntee Elementary
William Sheppard Middle
Piedmont Hills High

If this doesn’t quite meet your needs feel free to view our other available rentals at www.goaltos.com or give us a call at 408-720-0920.

(RLNE2744095)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2242 Alexian Drive have any available units?
2242 Alexian Drive has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 2242 Alexian Drive have?
Some of 2242 Alexian Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2242 Alexian Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2242 Alexian Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2242 Alexian Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2242 Alexian Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 2242 Alexian Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2242 Alexian Drive offers parking.
Does 2242 Alexian Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2242 Alexian Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2242 Alexian Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2242 Alexian Drive has a pool.
Does 2242 Alexian Drive have accessible units?
No, 2242 Alexian Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2242 Alexian Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2242 Alexian Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

