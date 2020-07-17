All apartments in San Jose
Find more places like 191 Kona Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Jose, CA
/
191 Kona Pl
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

191 Kona Pl

191 Kona Place · (408) 296-5161
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Jose
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

191 Kona Place, San Jose, CA 95119
Rancho Santa Teresa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 191 Kona Pl · Avail. now

$3,600

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Four Bedroom House Available Now! - Spacious 4 bedroom and 2 bath house available now. This home features matured landscaping with a 2 car garage, Located in the Santa Teresa area, close to Costco and shopping center. Easy access to Hwy 85.

Please drive to the property, view the exterior and the neighborhood. If you are interested in leasing and viewing information,call us at (408) 296-5161 or email; info@millerandhinkle.com.

You can also visit our website www.millerandhinkle.com

DRE#: 00679215

(RLNE5891162)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 191 Kona Pl have any available units?
191 Kona Pl has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
Is 191 Kona Pl currently offering any rent specials?
191 Kona Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 191 Kona Pl pet-friendly?
No, 191 Kona Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 191 Kona Pl offer parking?
Yes, 191 Kona Pl offers parking.
Does 191 Kona Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 191 Kona Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 191 Kona Pl have a pool?
No, 191 Kona Pl does not have a pool.
Does 191 Kona Pl have accessible units?
No, 191 Kona Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 191 Kona Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 191 Kona Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 191 Kona Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 191 Kona Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 191 Kona Pl?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Saybrook Pointe Apartment Homes
401 Briar Ridge Drive
San Jose, CA 95123
Lynhaven
919 S Winchester Blvd
San Jose, CA 95128
The Enclave
4343 Renaissance Dr
San Jose, CA 95134
Casa Verde Apartments
2050 McKee Rd
San Jose, CA 95116
Sparq
5 East Reed Street
San Jose, CA 95112
Avalon Morrison Park
899 Morrison Park Dr
San Jose, CA 95126
Domain Apartments
1 Vista Montana
San Jose, CA 95134
The Lex
5560 Lexington Ave
San Jose, CA 95123

Similar Pages

San Jose 1 BedroomsSan Jose 2 Bedrooms
San Jose Apartments with ParkingSan Jose Dog Friendly Apartments
San Jose Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown San JoseWillow GlenBlossom Valley
ParkviewLoma LindaRenaissance
BlackfordRiver Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

San Jose City CollegeSan Jose State University
California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East Bay
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity