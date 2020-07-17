191 Kona Pl

Amenities

Four Bedroom House Available Now! - Spacious 4 bedroom and 2 bath house available now. This home features matured landscaping with a 2 car garage, Located in the Santa Teresa area, close to Costco and shopping center. Easy access to Hwy 85.



Please drive to the property, view the exterior and the neighborhood. If you are interested in leasing and viewing information,call us at (408) 296-5161 or email; info@millerandhinkle.com.



You can also visit our website www.millerandhinkle.com



DRE#: 00679215



