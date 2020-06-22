All apartments in San Jose
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:31 AM

164 Rancho Manor CT

164 Rancho Manor Court · (408) 673-8441
Location

164 Rancho Manor Court, San Jose, CA 95111
Rancho

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1034 sqft

Amenities

Corner unit townhome in a quiet neighborhood with 2 spacious bedrooms upstairs, two bathrooms upstairs, and a convenient additional half-bath downstairs. The updated kitchen features granite countertops, refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. 1-car attached garage parking plus a reserved space next to the home. Clothes washer and dryer are included. There is a small backyard patio, perfect for BBQ and home gardening. Easy walk to nearby convenience stores for daily errands. Close to major commutes routes, parks, and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 164 Rancho Manor CT have any available units?
164 Rancho Manor CT has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 164 Rancho Manor CT have?
Some of 164 Rancho Manor CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 164 Rancho Manor CT currently offering any rent specials?
164 Rancho Manor CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 164 Rancho Manor CT pet-friendly?
No, 164 Rancho Manor CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 164 Rancho Manor CT offer parking?
Yes, 164 Rancho Manor CT does offer parking.
Does 164 Rancho Manor CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 164 Rancho Manor CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 164 Rancho Manor CT have a pool?
No, 164 Rancho Manor CT does not have a pool.
Does 164 Rancho Manor CT have accessible units?
No, 164 Rancho Manor CT does not have accessible units.
Does 164 Rancho Manor CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 164 Rancho Manor CT has units with dishwashers.
