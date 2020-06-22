164 Rancho Manor CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Corner unit townhome in a quiet neighborhood with 2 spacious bedrooms upstairs, two bathrooms upstairs, and a convenient additional half-bath downstairs. The updated kitchen features granite countertops, refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. 1-car attached garage parking plus a reserved space next to the home. Clothes washer and dryer are included. There is a small backyard patio, perfect for BBQ and home gardening. Easy walk to nearby convenience stores for daily errands. Close to major commutes routes, parks, and schools.