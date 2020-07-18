Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

1385 Kotenberg Ave Available 07/20/20 Charming 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Prestigious Willow Glen Location! - Perfectly located on a tree lined street just steps from shopping and dining in downtown Willow Glen! This unique 3 bedroom 1 bath home features charming architecture, gleaming newly refinished hardwood floors, fresh modern paint, quartz kitchen countertops, lovely breakfast dining nook, formal dining room, spacious living room, laundry room with washer/dryer hookups/utility sink and a basement for storage. Kitchen features side by side refrigerator, stainless dishwasher, stainless gas range and a countertop microwave. Other features include a detached 2 car garage w/opener, central heat/AC, ceiling fans, and spacious landscaped yard with gardening service included.



Trash service paid by landlord. Renters insurance will be required.



Sorry, no pets please.



(RLNE4174599)