All apartments in San Jose
Find more places like 1385 Kotenberg Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Jose, CA
/
1385 Kotenberg Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1385 Kotenberg Ave

1385 Kotenberg Avenue · (951) 338-9709
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Jose
See all
Willow Glen
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1385 Kotenberg Avenue, San Jose, CA 95125
Willow Glen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1385 Kotenberg Ave · Avail. Jul 20

$3,995

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1468 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1385 Kotenberg Ave Available 07/20/20 Charming 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Prestigious Willow Glen Location! - Perfectly located on a tree lined street just steps from shopping and dining in downtown Willow Glen! This unique 3 bedroom 1 bath home features charming architecture, gleaming newly refinished hardwood floors, fresh modern paint, quartz kitchen countertops, lovely breakfast dining nook, formal dining room, spacious living room, laundry room with washer/dryer hookups/utility sink and a basement for storage. Kitchen features side by side refrigerator, stainless dishwasher, stainless gas range and a countertop microwave. Other features include a detached 2 car garage w/opener, central heat/AC, ceiling fans, and spacious landscaped yard with gardening service included.

Trash service paid by landlord. Renters insurance will be required.

Sorry, no pets please.

(RLNE4174599)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1385 Kotenberg Ave have any available units?
1385 Kotenberg Ave has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 1385 Kotenberg Ave have?
Some of 1385 Kotenberg Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1385 Kotenberg Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1385 Kotenberg Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1385 Kotenberg Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1385 Kotenberg Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 1385 Kotenberg Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1385 Kotenberg Ave offers parking.
Does 1385 Kotenberg Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1385 Kotenberg Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1385 Kotenberg Ave have a pool?
No, 1385 Kotenberg Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1385 Kotenberg Ave have accessible units?
No, 1385 Kotenberg Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1385 Kotenberg Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1385 Kotenberg Ave has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1385 Kotenberg Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Almaden Lake Village
1045 Coleman Rd
San Jose, CA 95123
Silver Apartments
333 Sunol Street
San Jose, CA 95126
Lynhaven
919 S Winchester Blvd
San Jose, CA 95128
Avana Almaden
1070 Foxchase Dr
San Jose, CA 95123
Fairway Glen
448 Toyon Ave
San Jose, CA 95127
Verde
5322 Wong Dr
San Jose, CA 95123
Vista 99 Apartments
99 Vista Montana
San Jose, CA 95134
LINQ
1700 Newbury Park Dr
San Jose, CA 95133

Similar Pages

San Jose 1 BedroomsSan Jose 2 Bedrooms
San Jose Apartments with ParkingSan Jose Dog Friendly Apartments
San Jose Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown San JoseWillow GlenBlossom Valley
ParkviewLoma LindaRenaissance
BlackfordRiver Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

San Jose City CollegeSan Jose State University
California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East Bay
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity