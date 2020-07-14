All apartments in San Francisco
Wilson Building
Wilson Building

973 Market St · (415) 319-9836
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Offering Up to 2 Months Free and New 30 Day Move In Guarantee!* Restrictions apply. Call us today for more info!
Location

973 Market St, San Francisco, CA 94103
South of Market

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 307 · Avail. now

$2,449

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 492 sqft

Unit 308 · Avail. now

$2,449

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 496 sqft

Unit 410 · Avail. now

$2,499

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 437 sqft

See 7+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 504 · Avail. now

$2,899

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 531 sqft

Unit 209 · Avail. now

$2,899

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 717 sqft

Unit 501 · Avail. now

$2,949

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 659 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Wilson Building.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
furnished
stainless steel
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
internet access
clubhouse
coffee bar
internet cafe
elevator
fire pit
parking
bike storage
lobby
online portal
yoga
In a city with more than its share of beautiful, historic landmarks, there is one building that combines modern conveniences with a Landmark Life on the center of Market Street – The Wilson. Built in 1904, then a survivor of the 1906 earthquake, The Wilson has been completely re-imagined and re-established for the 21st century resident seeking a home with a story to share for generations to come. Having seen the city grow-up and transform around it, The Wilson is now the premiere address for residents looking to do more than just rent an apartment; The Wilson is for those looking to live the Landmark Life.The Wilson's unique architectural flair joins modern luxury finishes with historic architectural detail. The apartments and lofts feature natural light, oversized rooms, and are wired for high-speed internet and cable. The gourmet kitchens include custom-designed cabinets, quartz countertops, gas cooking, and stainless steel appliances

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $1,000
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Wilson Building have any available units?
Wilson Building has 16 units available starting at $2,449 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does Wilson Building have?
Some of Wilson Building's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Wilson Building currently offering any rent specials?
Wilson Building is offering the following rent specials: Offering Up to 2 Months Free and New 30 Day Move In Guarantee!* Restrictions apply. Call us today for more info!
Is Wilson Building pet-friendly?
Yes, Wilson Building is pet friendly.
Does Wilson Building offer parking?
Yes, Wilson Building offers parking.
Does Wilson Building have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Wilson Building offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Wilson Building have a pool?
No, Wilson Building does not have a pool.
Does Wilson Building have accessible units?
No, Wilson Building does not have accessible units.
Does Wilson Building have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Wilson Building has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

