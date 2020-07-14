Wilson Building

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities furnished stainless steel air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym internet access clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe elevator fire pit parking bike storage lobby online portal yoga

In a city with more than its share of beautiful, historic landmarks, there is one building that combines modern conveniences with a Landmark Life on the center of Market Street – The Wilson. Built in 1904, then a survivor of the 1906 earthquake, The Wilson has been completely re-imagined and re-established for the 21st century resident seeking a home with a story to share for generations to come. Having seen the city grow-up and transform around it, The Wilson is now the premiere address for residents looking to do more than just rent an apartment; The Wilson is for those looking to live the Landmark Life.The Wilson's unique architectural flair joins modern luxury finishes with historic architectural detail. The apartments and lofts feature natural light, oversized rooms, and are wired for high-speed internet and cable. The gourmet kitchens include custom-designed cabinets, quartz countertops, gas cooking, and stainless steel appliances