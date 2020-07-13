Taylor Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet furnished hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated bathtub oven smoke-free units Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry internet access media room volleyball court cc payments

At Taylor Suites, you can lose the hassle of the commute to downtown! We are located in the heart of downtown San Francisco, across the street from the Hilton Hotel and a few blocks from Union Square. Public transportation options are abundant and we are within walking distance to the Financial District, Theater District, and China Town. We're surrounded by shops, restaurants, cable cars, and many world-famous destinations.



This remodeled downtown building has 6 floors and 36 furnished month-to-month studios. There is on-site laundry in the building for your convenience. The apartments have classic charm with bay windows, breakfast nooks, and vaulted ceilings. The furniture has been handpicked with antique accents which gives unique style and character. Each apartment comes furnished with a full-size bed, table, chairs, Smart TV, dishes, towels, linens, and internet access so all you need to bring is your suitcase.



Our furnished month-to-month studios include all utilities, cable, an