All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like Taylor Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
Taylor Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 PM

Taylor Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental

Open Now until 6pm
250 Taylor St · (415) 650-2256
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Tenderloin
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

250 Taylor St, San Francisco, CA 94102
Tenderloin

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 207 · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 325 sqft

Unit 206 · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 325 sqft

Unit 301 · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 325 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Taylor Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
all utils included
recently renovated
elevator
smoke-free units
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
oven
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
internet access
media room
volleyball court
cc payments
At Taylor Suites, you can lose the hassle of the commute to downtown! We are located in the heart of downtown San Francisco, across the street from the Hilton Hotel and a few blocks from Union Square. Public transportation options are abundant and we are within walking distance to the Financial District, Theater District, and China Town. We're surrounded by shops, restaurants, cable cars, and many world-famous destinations.

This remodeled downtown building has 6 floors and 36 furnished month-to-month studios. There is on-site laundry in the building for your convenience. The apartments have classic charm with bay windows, breakfast nooks, and vaulted ceilings. The furniture has been handpicked with antique accents which gives unique style and character. Each apartment comes furnished with a full-size bed, table, chairs, Smart TV, dishes, towels, linens, and internet access so all you need to bring is your suitcase.

Our furnished month-to-month studios include all utilities, cable, an

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-6 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $25 per Applicant
Deposit: $1,000
Move-in Fees: $250 One-Time Cleaning Fee
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Taylor Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental have any available units?
Taylor Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental has 4 units available starting at $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does Taylor Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental have?
Some of Taylor Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Taylor Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental currently offering any rent specials?
Taylor Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Taylor Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental pet-friendly?
No, Taylor Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does Taylor Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental offer parking?
No, Taylor Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental does not offer parking.
Does Taylor Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental have units with washers and dryers?
No, Taylor Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Taylor Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental have a pool?
No, Taylor Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental does not have a pool.
Does Taylor Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental have accessible units?
No, Taylor Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental does not have accessible units.
Does Taylor Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental have units with dishwashers?
No, Taylor Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Interested in Taylor Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

337 10TH AVENUE Apartments
337 10th Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94118
977 PINE Apartments
977 Pine Street
San Francisco, CA 94108
2275 BROADWAY Street
2275 Broadway
San Francisco, CA 94115
Venue
1155 4th St
San Francisco, CA 94158
340 Fremont Apartments
340 Fremont St
San Francisco, CA 94105
The Sutherland
915 Minna Street
San Francisco, CA 94103
Lantern Lofts
1168 Folsom Street
San Francisco, CA 94103
540 LEAVENWORTH Apartments
540 Leavenworth St
San Francisco, CA 94109

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity