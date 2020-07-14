814 CALIFORNIA

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator bathtub oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly yoga cats allowed garage parking on-site laundry

Nob Hill was built by the barons of the Gold Rush, and today, it’s just as iconic as ever. Epic views, elegant mansions and luxury hotels roll out the red carpet for tourists and locals alike. Crowning the hill, Huntington Park is heaven for dog-lovers and bookworms. Flex your meditation muscle at yoga class in Grace Cathedral, get the vintage vibe at the tiki-themed Tonga Room or unwind with a cocktail at divey favorite, the Hyde Out. Life in Nob Hill is pretty golden.



This a-list apartment is smack dab in the middle of prime Nob Hill territory – just ask the neighbors: the Ritz, Fairmont and Mark Hopkins might just lend you a cup of sugar. Bright and airy floor plan, flawless hardwood floors, and killer kitchens are just a few of the five-star perks. Getting to FiDi in a matter of minutes brings it home.



