Last updated May 13 2020 at 10:06 PM

814 CALIFORNIA

814 California St · (415) 915-9012
Location

814 California St, San Francisco, CA 94108
Nob Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 814 CALIFORNIA.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
yoga
bathtub
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
yoga
cats allowed
garage
parking
on-site laundry
Nob Hill was built by the barons of the Gold Rush, and today, it’s just as iconic as ever. Epic views, elegant mansions and luxury hotels roll out the red carpet for tourists and locals alike. Crowning the hill, Huntington Park is heaven for dog-lovers and bookworms. Flex your meditation muscle at yoga class in Grace Cathedral, get the vintage vibe at the tiki-themed Tonga Room or unwind with a cocktail at divey favorite, the Hyde Out. Life in Nob Hill is pretty golden.

This a-list apartment is smack dab in the middle of prime Nob Hill territory – just ask the neighbors: the Ritz, Fairmont and Mark Hopkins might just lend you a cup of sugar. Bright and airy floor plan, flawless hardwood floors, and killer kitchens are just a few of the five-star perks. Getting to FiDi in a matter of minutes brings it home.

Genius comes in many forms, and most geniuses come to San Francisco. Our eclectic community of innovators, trendsetters and trailblazers is just as driven to play, as we are to wor

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 40 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 814 CALIFORNIA have any available units?
814 CALIFORNIA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 814 CALIFORNIA have?
Some of 814 CALIFORNIA's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 814 CALIFORNIA currently offering any rent specials?
814 CALIFORNIA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 CALIFORNIA pet-friendly?
Yes, 814 CALIFORNIA is pet friendly.
Does 814 CALIFORNIA offer parking?
Yes, 814 CALIFORNIA offers parking.
Does 814 CALIFORNIA have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 814 CALIFORNIA offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 CALIFORNIA have a pool?
No, 814 CALIFORNIA does not have a pool.
Does 814 CALIFORNIA have accessible units?
No, 814 CALIFORNIA does not have accessible units.
Does 814 CALIFORNIA have units with dishwashers?
No, 814 CALIFORNIA does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

