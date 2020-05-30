All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:26 PM

LP1 Research - #168

1595 Pacific Avenue · (415) 596-4836
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1595 Pacific Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94109
Polk Gulch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Pacific Terrace is a 7 year old premier luxury apartment building located on the corner of Pacific and Polk in Russian Hill. This rarely available 2 bedroom/2 bath unit is on the 3rd floor of 5 and located on the quiet interior (off street) with a courtyard view. Over 1100 square feet of living space! Large spacious open floor plan, large spacious bedrooms along with ample closet space. Our residents enjoy a sunny garden with lounge seating, gas barbecue, lush landscaping, and a roof deck with stunning views of Russian Hill, Golden Gate Bridge and The Bay. Complimentary bike parking in a secured and locked environment. Gated garage parking available at additional cost, or take advantage of the on-site car sharing service. There are many advantages to calling Pacific Terrace home, but one you'll appreciate every day is the easy access to your favorite places. Right outside your front door is Polk Street and some of San Francisco's highly desirable restaurants, shops and fitness centers. One pet ok. Breed restrictions for dogs. Visit our website www.pacificterracesf.com to view floorplans (2C) and additional photos. One Year Lease Term. One month deposit. Available on or about July 5. Amenities: -Classic building design -Insulated glass for temperature comfort and noise reduction -9 foot ceilings -Hardwood floors and premium carpet -Condominium-quality heating and A/C with sophisticated climate control -Full-size washer and dryer in every residence -Stainless-steel kitchen appliances -European wood cabinets -Quartz counters -Porcelain tiled bathroom floors -Office alcove with built-in desk -Large living room -Dishwasher -Garbage disposal -Cable-ready -Controlled access -Elevator -Wheelchair access -Free Wi-Fi in Courtyard -Webpass available More Listings Please visit Meridian Management Group at mmgprop.com CALBRE #990193

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does LP1 Research - #168 have any available units?
LP1 Research - #168 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does LP1 Research - #168 have?
Some of LP1 Research - #168's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is LP1 Research - #168 currently offering any rent specials?
LP1 Research - #168 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is LP1 Research - #168 pet-friendly?
No, LP1 Research - #168 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does LP1 Research - #168 offer parking?
Yes, LP1 Research - #168 does offer parking.
Does LP1 Research - #168 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, LP1 Research - #168 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does LP1 Research - #168 have a pool?
No, LP1 Research - #168 does not have a pool.
Does LP1 Research - #168 have accessible units?
Yes, LP1 Research - #168 has accessible units.
Does LP1 Research - #168 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, LP1 Research - #168 has units with dishwashers.
