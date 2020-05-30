LP1 Research - #168

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities accessible clubhouse courtyard elevator gym parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Pacific Terrace is a 7 year old premier luxury apartment building located on the corner of Pacific and Polk in Russian Hill. This rarely available 2 bedroom/2 bath unit is on the 3rd floor of 5 and located on the quiet interior (off street) with a courtyard view. Over 1100 square feet of living space! Large spacious open floor plan, large spacious bedrooms along with ample closet space. Our residents enjoy a sunny garden with lounge seating, gas barbecue, lush landscaping, and a roof deck with stunning views of Russian Hill, Golden Gate Bridge and The Bay. Complimentary bike parking in a secured and locked environment. Gated garage parking available at additional cost, or take advantage of the on-site car sharing service. There are many advantages to calling Pacific Terrace home, but one you'll appreciate every day is the easy access to your favorite places. Right outside your front door is Polk Street and some of San Francisco's highly desirable restaurants, shops and fitness centers. One pet ok. Breed restrictions for dogs. Visit our website www.pacificterracesf.com to view floorplans (2C) and additional photos. One Year Lease Term. One month deposit. Available on or about July 5. Amenities: -Classic building design -Insulated glass for temperature comfort and noise reduction -9 foot ceilings -Hardwood floors and premium carpet -Condominium-quality heating and A/C with sophisticated climate control -Full-size washer and dryer in every residence -Stainless-steel kitchen appliances -European wood cabinets -Quartz counters -Porcelain tiled bathroom floors -Office alcove with built-in desk -Large living room -Dishwasher -Garbage disposal -Cable-ready -Controlled access -Elevator -Wheelchair access -Free Wi-Fi in Courtyard -Webpass available More Listings Please visit Meridian Management Group at mmgprop.com CALBRE #990193