996 South Van Ness Ave.

This is a quiet four unit building located blocks to the Valencia Corridors. The unit is large with floor to ceiling windows in dining and living room. It has a working fireplace. This unit comes with 1 dedicated parking spot with electric garage door opener. Unit Features: - 1 bedroom - 1 bathroom - Large living room - Updated kitchen - Bright and spacious (south facing) - Fireplace - Top Floor Lease Terms: - One year lease - Security deposit 1 x rent - Tenant pays all utilities - Pet friendly ( $500 deposit) - 1 Car parking in garage - Non-smoking unit - Available July 3rd Location: The Inner Mission is one of the city s busiest neighborhoods, alive with a diverse mix of residents, lifestyles and cultures reflected in the copious amount of destination restaurants and shopping for every budget and taste. The homes in the Inner Mission are just as diverse as its residents. The housing options are a mix of Victorian-style single-family homes and flats, newer condominiums, and trendy live-work lofts, with low-rise condominium developments that are spiking up across the San Francisco real estate market. Restaurants cover every main drag ranging from longtime local eateries to the newest and most adventurous in epicurean culture. The streets are brimming over with chic furniture, vintage clothing, fabric, costume jewelry, and every other store imaginable. The neighborhood is loved by its residents, a diverse group heavily represented by the Hispanic community, who welcome the waves of students, young couples, artists, hipsters, and entrepreneurs looking for rooms to rent. Two Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) stations service the Inner Mission in addition to numerous city bus lines making public transportation accessible from every corner of the neighborhood. Valencia Street on the western border of the neighborhood is one of the city s most well-known corridors for its spirited transformation. Thrift stores, dive bars, coffeehouses, bookstores, art galleries, theaters, clothing stores, and boutique shops all attract heavy foot traffic, day and night. The Inner Mission leaves little to be desired, as far as city living standards go. The balance between grit and glamour has made this neighborhood a gratifying haven for its dwellers.



