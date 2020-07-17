All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 996 South Van Ness Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
996 South Van Ness Ave.
Last updated June 30 2020 at 2:29 AM

996 South Van Ness Ave.

996 South Van Ness Avenue · (650) 761-2548
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Mission District
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

996 South Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94110
Mission District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$3,495

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
This is a quiet four unit building located blocks to the Valencia Corridors. The unit is large with floor to ceiling windows in dining and living room. It has a working fireplace. This unit comes with 1 dedicated parking spot with electric garage door opener. Unit Features: - 1 bedroom - 1 bathroom - Large living room - Updated kitchen - Bright and spacious (south facing) - Fireplace - Top Floor Lease Terms: - One year lease - Security deposit 1 x rent - Tenant pays all utilities - Pet friendly ( $500 deposit) - 1 Car parking in garage - Non-smoking unit - Available July 3rd Location: The Inner Mission is one of the city s busiest neighborhoods, alive with a diverse mix of residents, lifestyles and cultures reflected in the copious amount of destination restaurants and shopping for every budget and taste. The homes in the Inner Mission are just as diverse as its residents. The housing options are a mix of Victorian-style single-family homes and flats, newer condominiums, and trendy live-work lofts, with low-rise condominium developments that are spiking up across the San Francisco real estate market. Restaurants cover every main drag ranging from longtime local eateries to the newest and most adventurous in epicurean culture. The streets are brimming over with chic furniture, vintage clothing, fabric, costume jewelry, and every other store imaginable. The neighborhood is loved by its residents, a diverse group heavily represented by the Hispanic community, who welcome the waves of students, young couples, artists, hipsters, and entrepreneurs looking for rooms to rent. Two Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) stations service the Inner Mission in addition to numerous city bus lines making public transportation accessible from every corner of the neighborhood. Valencia Street on the western border of the neighborhood is one of the city s most well-known corridors for its spirited transformation. Thrift stores, dive bars, coffeehouses, bookstores, art galleries, theaters, clothing stores, and boutique shops all attract heavy foot traffic, day and night. The Inner Mission leaves little to be desired, as far as city living standards go. The balance between grit and glamour has made this neighborhood a gratifying haven for its dwellers.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 996 South Van Ness Ave. have any available units?
996 South Van Ness Ave. has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 996 South Van Ness Ave. have?
Some of 996 South Van Ness Ave.'s amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 996 South Van Ness Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
996 South Van Ness Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 996 South Van Ness Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 996 South Van Ness Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 996 South Van Ness Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 996 South Van Ness Ave. offers parking.
Does 996 South Van Ness Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 996 South Van Ness Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 996 South Van Ness Ave. have a pool?
No, 996 South Van Ness Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 996 South Van Ness Ave. have accessible units?
No, 996 South Van Ness Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 996 South Van Ness Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 996 South Van Ness Ave. has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Have a question for 996 South Van Ness Ave.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1020 POST Apartments
1020 Post St
San Francisco, CA 94109
977 PINE Apartments
977 Pine Street
San Francisco, CA 94108
One Henry Adams
1 Henry Adams St
San Francisco, CA 94103
Fillmore Center
1475 Fillmore St
San Francisco, CA 94115
564-570 Grove Street; 569-573 Birch Street
570 Grove Street
San Francisco, CA 94102
Avalon Hayes Valley
325 Octavia St
San Francisco, CA 94102
1870 PACIFIC
1870 Pacific Ave
San Francisco, CA 94109
920 LEAVENWORTH
920 Leavenworth St
San Francisco, CA 94109

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketTenderloinMission District
Nob HillLower Nob HillPacific Heights
South BeachRussian Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity