97 Farallones Street, San Francisco, CA 94112

Amenities

in unit laundry garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

** OPEN HOUSE SUSPENSION ** DUE TO THE SHELTER-IN-PLACE ORDER IN EFFECT, ALL SHOWINGS WILL BE SUSPENDED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE* *****(Private showing only, must pre-qualified and sign the Coronavirus Property Entry Advisory & Declaration form before schedule showing) Great location! located near freeway, public transportation, City College, San Francisco State University & Stonestown Malls. This is a 2 units property, the middle unit is for rent and offers beautiful living room with lots of natural lights, nice fireplace, kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Garage level has 2 cars parking garage, will included 1 garage parking. Shared washer/dryer, shared backyard. No smoking. No pets allowed. A block away from M car and Muni bus stop. -One year minimum lease -No smoking -No Pets allowed -One month's security deposit $3,200.00 -- Renter Insurance is required with $300,000 liability with Prime Metropolis Properties, Inc. as an additional insured. -Tenants pay for all utilities Qualification Requirements: -Last year tax return or W2 -Most two recent pay stubs -income qualification is 2.5 times of the monthly rent -Bank statements (please show enough fund to cover move in $6,400.00) -First Month's Rent and Security Deposit is required to move-in (Cashier's Check Only) -Driver license or ID -Minimum credit score 640 -We will review your application with the provided documents and will run a Credit and Criminal Background Check. A mandatory nonrefundable administrative fee of $35 will be charged per adult. You don't have to pay the fee until you view the property but needed to submit the application and required docs to get pre-approved. If interested, please click the following link and fill out our online application: https://pmp.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals/56841 Agent contact: please text Ava Chu CalBRE #01847793 at 415-290-3663 Prime Metropolis Properties, Inc CalBRE #01962644 Email: avachu@pmp1988.com