All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 97 Farallones Street, San Francisco, CA 94112.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
97 Farallones Street, San Francisco, CA 94112
Last updated July 4 2020 at 2:33 AM

97 Farallones Street, San Francisco, CA 94112

97 Farallones Street · (415) 290-3663
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

97 Farallones Street, San Francisco, CA 94112
Oceanview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
** OPEN HOUSE SUSPENSION ** DUE TO THE SHELTER-IN-PLACE ORDER IN EFFECT, ALL SHOWINGS WILL BE SUSPENDED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE* *****(Private showing only, must pre-qualified and sign the Coronavirus Property Entry Advisory & Declaration form before schedule showing) Great location! located near freeway, public transportation, City College, San Francisco State University & Stonestown Malls. This is a 2 units property, the middle unit is for rent and offers beautiful living room with lots of natural lights, nice fireplace, kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Garage level has 2 cars parking garage, will included 1 garage parking. Shared washer/dryer, shared backyard. No smoking. No pets allowed. A block away from M car and Muni bus stop. -One year minimum lease -No smoking -No Pets allowed -One month's security deposit $3,200.00 -- Renter Insurance is required with $300,000 liability with Prime Metropolis Properties, Inc. as an additional insured. -Tenants pay for all utilities Qualification Requirements: -Last year tax return or W2 -Most two recent pay stubs -income qualification is 2.5 times of the monthly rent -Bank statements (please show enough fund to cover move in $6,400.00) -First Month's Rent and Security Deposit is required to move-in (Cashier's Check Only) -Driver license or ID -Minimum credit score 640 -We will review your application with the provided documents and will run a Credit and Criminal Background Check. A mandatory nonrefundable administrative fee of $35 will be charged per adult. You don't have to pay the fee until you view the property but needed to submit the application and required docs to get pre-approved. If interested, please click the following link and fill out our online application: https://pmp.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals/56841 Agent contact: please text Ava Chu CalBRE #01847793 at 415-290-3663 Prime Metropolis Properties, Inc CalBRE #01962644 Email: avachu@pmp1988.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 97 Farallones Street, San Francisco, CA 94112 have any available units?
97 Farallones Street, San Francisco, CA 94112 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 97 Farallones Street, San Francisco, CA 94112 have?
Some of 97 Farallones Street, San Francisco, CA 94112's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 97 Farallones Street, San Francisco, CA 94112 currently offering any rent specials?
97 Farallones Street, San Francisco, CA 94112 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 97 Farallones Street, San Francisco, CA 94112 pet-friendly?
No, 97 Farallones Street, San Francisco, CA 94112 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 97 Farallones Street, San Francisco, CA 94112 offer parking?
Yes, 97 Farallones Street, San Francisco, CA 94112 offers parking.
Does 97 Farallones Street, San Francisco, CA 94112 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 97 Farallones Street, San Francisco, CA 94112 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 97 Farallones Street, San Francisco, CA 94112 have a pool?
No, 97 Farallones Street, San Francisco, CA 94112 does not have a pool.
Does 97 Farallones Street, San Francisco, CA 94112 have accessible units?
No, 97 Farallones Street, San Francisco, CA 94112 does not have accessible units.
Does 97 Farallones Street, San Francisco, CA 94112 have units with dishwashers?
No, 97 Farallones Street, San Francisco, CA 94112 does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Interested in 97 Farallones Street, San Francisco, CA 94112?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1020 POST Apartments
1020 Post St
San Francisco, CA 94109
The Sonoma Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental
2911 16th St
San Francisco, CA 94110
2275 BROADWAY Street
2275 Broadway
San Francisco, CA 94115
1840 Clay
1840 Clay St
San Francisco, CA 94109
1320 Lombard
1320 Lombard St
San Francisco, CA 94109
1760 Golden Gate
1760 Golden Gate Ave
San Francisco, CA 94115
920 LEAVENWORTH
920 Leavenworth St
San Francisco, CA 94109
449 O'Farrell
449 Ofarrell St
San Francisco, CA 94102

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketTenderloinMission District
Nob HillLower Nob HillPacific Heights
South BeachRussian Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity