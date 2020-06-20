All apartments in San Francisco
8400 Oceanview Terrace, Unit #204
8400 Oceanview Terrace, Unit #204

8400 Oceanview Terrace · (415) 498-0066
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8400 Oceanview Terrace, San Francisco, CA 94132
Ingleside Heights

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8400 Oceanview Terrace, Unit #204 · Avail. now

$3,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1012 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
gym
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Ingleside - 2 BR, 2 BA Condo 1,012 Sq. Ft. - 3D Virtual Tour, Parking, Washer/Dryer - 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=z47LSFrLk9f

This 2 bedroom 2 bath Oceanview Terrace Condo is 1,012 sq ft. On the first left of the hallway is the a full bath and the second bedroom. The master bedroom suite is located on the right of the hallway. The bedrooms do not share walls and are completely separated by the hallway. There's a galley kitchen with appliances that opens to the dining/living room combo. The living room has a sliding door leading to a private balcony.

FEATURES:
*2 bedrooms (1 Master Suite)
*2 baths
*1,012 sq. ft.
*Kitchen Appliances Included
*Washer & Dryer Included
*1-Car Parking Included

AMENITIES:
*Secured building
*Attached to the building complex is Walgreens, Subway, Extreme Pizza, Grocery Market, Bally Total Fitness and Chase Bank
*Minutes from Westlake Shopping Center, Stonestown Galleria, Century 21 Cinemas and San Francisco State University
*Easy access to HWY-280
*Walking distance to Daly City BART Station

SHOWINGS:
***COVID-19 Showing Process***
[We have adjusted our viewing process to adhere to the statewide Shelter-in-Place/Social Distancing mandate and to ensure we keep our staff, clients and the public safe during the pandemic]
1. Schedule Appointment through 'Contact Us' on the Property Page:
https://www.g2properties.com/listings/detail/acd9ac32-6276-4bfc-8677-abf9f064fd03
2. Showing Guidelines Will Be Sent After a Completed Guest Card
3. Each Person Must Wear Face Mask and Suggest Gloves to Showing Appointment

APPLICATION PROCESS:
***COVID-19 Application Process***
[We have adjusted our application process to adhere to the statewide Shelter-in-Place/Social Distancing mandate and to ensure we keep our staff, clients and the public safe during the pandemic]
1. Applicant(s) Must Attend Viewing Together Prior to Submitting Individual Applications
2. Applications Will Be Reviewed Once All Intended Residents Have Attended Viewing Together & Submitted An Application
*Application Fee Is Non-Refundable
*$35 Application Fee Per Person Over 18
*Ownership Will Not Consider Co-Signers
*Complete Online Application - https://goldengate.quickleasepro.com/
*Marketing of this unit will continue until we’ve received move-in funds from an executed lease

LEASING TERMS:
*Available Now
*12 Month Lease
*Security Deposit Equivalent to 1.5 x Month Rent
*Renters Insurance Required
*Building Move-in/Move-out Fee & Deposit
*Tenant(s) pays PG&E
*Water & Trash Included
*NO Pets
*NO Smoking

©Golden Gate Properties 2020, All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of the author, unless otherwise indicated for stand-alone materials.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2220456)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

