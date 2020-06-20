8400 Oceanview Terrace, Unit #204

Amenities

Ingleside - 2 BR, 2 BA Condo 1,012 Sq. Ft. - 3D Virtual Tour, Parking, Washer/Dryer - 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=z47LSFrLk9f



This 2 bedroom 2 bath Oceanview Terrace Condo is 1,012 sq ft. On the first left of the hallway is the a full bath and the second bedroom. The master bedroom suite is located on the right of the hallway. The bedrooms do not share walls and are completely separated by the hallway. There's a galley kitchen with appliances that opens to the dining/living room combo. The living room has a sliding door leading to a private balcony.



FEATURES:

*2 bedrooms (1 Master Suite)

*2 baths

*1,012 sq. ft.

*Kitchen Appliances Included

*Washer & Dryer Included

*1-Car Parking Included



AMENITIES:

*Secured building

*Attached to the building complex is Walgreens, Subway, Extreme Pizza, Grocery Market, Bally Total Fitness and Chase Bank

*Minutes from Westlake Shopping Center, Stonestown Galleria, Century 21 Cinemas and San Francisco State University

*Easy access to HWY-280

*Walking distance to Daly City BART Station



SHOWINGS:

***COVID-19 Showing Process***

[We have adjusted our viewing process to adhere to the statewide Shelter-in-Place/Social Distancing mandate and to ensure we keep our staff, clients and the public safe during the pandemic]

1. Schedule Appointment through 'Contact Us' on the Property Page:

https://www.g2properties.com/listings/detail/acd9ac32-6276-4bfc-8677-abf9f064fd03

2. Showing Guidelines Will Be Sent After a Completed Guest Card

3. Each Person Must Wear Face Mask and Suggest Gloves to Showing Appointment



APPLICATION PROCESS:

***COVID-19 Application Process***

[We have adjusted our application process to adhere to the statewide Shelter-in-Place/Social Distancing mandate and to ensure we keep our staff, clients and the public safe during the pandemic]

1. Applicant(s) Must Attend Viewing Together Prior to Submitting Individual Applications

2. Applications Will Be Reviewed Once All Intended Residents Have Attended Viewing Together & Submitted An Application

*Application Fee Is Non-Refundable

*$35 Application Fee Per Person Over 18

*Ownership Will Not Consider Co-Signers

*Complete Online Application - https://goldengate.quickleasepro.com/

*Marketing of this unit will continue until we’ve received move-in funds from an executed lease



LEASING TERMS:

*Available Now

*12 Month Lease

*Security Deposit Equivalent to 1.5 x Month Rent

*Renters Insurance Required

*Building Move-in/Move-out Fee & Deposit

*Tenant(s) pays PG&E

*Water & Trash Included

*NO Pets

*NO Smoking



