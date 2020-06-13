All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

775 11th Avenue

775 11th Avenue · (415) 900-9902
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

775 11th Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94118
Inner Richmond

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 775 11th Avenue · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Move in Ready 2BR/1BA in Richmond District - Top floor unit and prime location! Move-in ready 2BR/1BA flat located in the popular Inner Richmond District of San Francisco. The home has been modernized while maintaining the charm and integrity of its original details. Modern touches feature recently refinished hardwood floors, new carpeting, and fresh interior paint. Located one block from Golden Gate Park and multiple public transportation routes which will make it for an easier commute around the City.

Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=RezRPkDzrcM

Please contact Sonia for showings at 415-661-3232 Ext 201

Inner Richmond

Comfortable city living comes to mind when one thinks of Inner Richmond. Sandwiched between Golden Gate Park and the historic Presidio of San Francisco, the opportunities to enjoy urban nature with picnics, sporting activities and more are endless in this neighborhood. At the heart of the Inner Richmond is Clement Street, the main commercial street, where locals flock to dine and shop for ethnic foods. Amongst locals the Inner Richmond is known as the new Chinatown, just dont let tourists find out about this well-hidden neighborhoods offerings.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5019259)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 775 11th Avenue have any available units?
775 11th Avenue has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
Is 775 11th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
775 11th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 775 11th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 775 11th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 775 11th Avenue offer parking?
No, 775 11th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 775 11th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 775 11th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 775 11th Avenue have a pool?
No, 775 11th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 775 11th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 775 11th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 775 11th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 775 11th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 775 11th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 775 11th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
