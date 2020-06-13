775 11th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities

Move in Ready 2BR/1BA in Richmond District - Top floor unit and prime location! Move-in ready 2BR/1BA flat located in the popular Inner Richmond District of San Francisco. The home has been modernized while maintaining the charm and integrity of its original details. Modern touches feature recently refinished hardwood floors, new carpeting, and fresh interior paint. Located one block from Golden Gate Park and multiple public transportation routes which will make it for an easier commute around the City.



Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=RezRPkDzrcM



Please contact Sonia for showings at 415-661-3232 Ext 201



Inner Richmond



Comfortable city living comes to mind when one thinks of Inner Richmond. Sandwiched between Golden Gate Park and the historic Presidio of San Francisco, the opportunities to enjoy urban nature with picnics, sporting activities and more are endless in this neighborhood. At the heart of the Inner Richmond is Clement Street, the main commercial street, where locals flock to dine and shop for ethnic foods. Amongst locals the Inner Richmond is known as the new Chinatown, just dont let tourists find out about this well-hidden neighborhoods offerings.



No Pets Allowed



