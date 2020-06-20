All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

75 Moss Street, Unit #3

75 Moss Street · (415) 498-0066
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

75 Moss Street, San Francisco, CA 94103
South of Market

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 75 Moss Street, Unit #3 · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 569 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
bike storage
some paid utils
internet access
SoMa - 1 BR, 1 BA Condo 569 Sq. Ft. - 3D Virtual Tour, Parking Included - 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=DbQJZqGs6Gr

FEATURES:
*1 Bedroom
*1 Bath
*569 sq. ft.
*Kitchen Appliances Included
*Webpass High Speed Internet Included
*Storage Unit with Built-In Bike Rack Storage
*In-Unit Washer/Dryer
*Parking Included

AMENITIES:
*Shared Roof Deck
*Centrally Located for Highways, Bike Shares, Whole Foods Market, Trader Joes, Public Transit
*Urban Hike From Ferry Bldg, Farmer’s Market, Valencia Corridor, Chinatown, North Beach, Financial District, Museums
*Giants and Warriors Stadiums Minutes Away

SHOWINGS:
***COVID-19 Showing Process***
[We have adjusted our viewing process to adhere to the statewide Shelter-in-Place/Social Distancing mandate and to ensure we keep our staff, clients and the public safe during the pandemic]
1. Schedule Appointment through 'Contact Us' on the Property Page:
https://www.g2properties.com/listings/detail/c790f78e-e9f7-4ef7-9781-a1c240ed1fc0
2. Showing Guidelines Will Be Sent After a Completed Guest Card
3. Each Person Must Wear Face Mask and Suggest Gloves to Showing Appointment

APPLICATION PROCESS:
***COVID-19 Application Process***
[We have adjusted our application process to adhere to the statewide Shelter-in-Place/Social Distancing mandate and to ensure we keep our staff, clients and the public safe during the pandemic]
1. Applicant(s) Must Attend Viewing Together Prior to Submitting Individual Applications
2. Applications Will Be Reviewed Once All Intended Residents Have Attended Viewing Together & Submitted An Application
*Application Fee Is Non-Refundable
*$35 Application Fee Per Person Over 18
*Ownership Will Not Consider Co-Signers
*Complete Online Application - https://goldengate.quickleasepro.com/
*Marketing of this unit will continue until we’ve received move-in funds from an executed lease

LEASING TERMS:
*Available Now
*12 Month Lease
*Security Deposit Equivalent to One Month Rent
*Building Move-In/Move-Out fee & Refundable Deposit
*Renters Insurance Required
*Tenant(s) pays PG&E
*Water & Trash Included
*NO Pets
*NO Smoking

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5814978)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Rent Specials
