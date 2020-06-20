75 Moss Street, Unit #3

Amenities

SoMa - 1 BR, 1 BA Condo 569 Sq. Ft. - 3D Virtual Tour, Parking Included - 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=DbQJZqGs6Gr



FEATURES:

*1 Bedroom

*1 Bath

*569 sq. ft.

*Kitchen Appliances Included

*Webpass High Speed Internet Included

*Storage Unit with Built-In Bike Rack Storage

*In-Unit Washer/Dryer

*Parking Included



AMENITIES:

*Shared Roof Deck

*Centrally Located for Highways, Bike Shares, Whole Foods Market, Trader Joes, Public Transit

*Urban Hike From Ferry Bldg, Farmer’s Market, Valencia Corridor, Chinatown, North Beach, Financial District, Museums

*Giants and Warriors Stadiums Minutes Away



SHOWINGS:

***COVID-19 Showing Process***

[We have adjusted our viewing process to adhere to the statewide Shelter-in-Place/Social Distancing mandate and to ensure we keep our staff, clients and the public safe during the pandemic]

1. Schedule Appointment through 'Contact Us' on the Property Page:

https://www.g2properties.com/listings/detail/c790f78e-e9f7-4ef7-9781-a1c240ed1fc0

2. Showing Guidelines Will Be Sent After a Completed Guest Card

3. Each Person Must Wear Face Mask and Suggest Gloves to Showing Appointment



APPLICATION PROCESS:

***COVID-19 Application Process***

[We have adjusted our application process to adhere to the statewide Shelter-in-Place/Social Distancing mandate and to ensure we keep our staff, clients and the public safe during the pandemic]

1. Applicant(s) Must Attend Viewing Together Prior to Submitting Individual Applications

2. Applications Will Be Reviewed Once All Intended Residents Have Attended Viewing Together & Submitted An Application

*Application Fee Is Non-Refundable

*$35 Application Fee Per Person Over 18

*Ownership Will Not Consider Co-Signers

*Complete Online Application - https://goldengate.quickleasepro.com/

*Marketing of this unit will continue until we’ve received move-in funds from an executed lease



LEASING TERMS:

*Available Now

*12 Month Lease

*Security Deposit Equivalent to One Month Rent

*Building Move-In/Move-Out fee & Refundable Deposit

*Renters Insurance Required

*Tenant(s) pays PG&E

*Water & Trash Included

*NO Pets

*NO Smoking



