Come see the recently remodeled 3 bedroom and 1 bath comfortable and bright home with large enclosed patio area, brand new remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar plus breakfast area and ample cabinet space. Two car tandem garage with extra storage space. This home is conveniently located in the Excelsior district of San Francisco close by to Mission street, public transportation and freeway access. Contact Matthew at 707-888-3881 or Gene 415-203-1916.