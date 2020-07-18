738 Long Bridge

Amenities

Come experience one of San Francisco's premier high-rise buildings. The Arden is a secure, full service building with premium features and amenities, including a full time front-desk lobby staff. This featured listing is a corner unit with unmatched open space and natural light. A private large terrace with views offers expansive outside space to enjoy the sun and fresh air in your own private environment. Call to book your showing today! KEY FEATURES - Coming Soon! Showings Start July 20th - Large Terrace with views - Caesarstone Kitchen Countertops with Mosaic Tile Backsplash - Thermador Stainless Steel Cooktop, Oven and Microwave - Thermador Cabinet Front Dishwasher and Refrigerator with Icemaker - Refined Modern Cabinetry - Designer Grohe Faucets and Fixtures - Hardwood Floors with Plush Carpeting in Bedrooms - Caesarstone Bathroom Countertops - Full-Size Whirlpool Washer and Dryer - Walk In Closet - 7' Solid Core Interior Doors - Controlled Energy Efficient Heating and Airconditioning. - Homes Pre-Wired with USB Port and Fiber Optic Cable - Energy Efficient LED Lighting - Private Tiled Balcony BUILDING FEATURES: - Two Designer Lobbies with Attendants - Hotel-Inspired Fireside Lounge - 75ft. Rooftop Lap Pool and Spa - Double-Height Fitness Studio with His and Her Changing Rooms - Expansive Outdoor Wood Deck with Views of the City - Social Lounge with Entertaining Kitchen and Billiards - Beautifully Landscaped 5th Floor Terrace Open - Air Grilling and Dining Area - Outdoor Fireplace Gathering Area - Luxurious Library Lounge - Gated Resident Parking - Electric Car Charging Stations - Resident Workshop - Pet Wash and Grooming Area - WiFi and USB Ports Throughout all Amenity Areas - Controlled Building, - Amenity and Elevator Access - Onsite Storage Available - Wired for Webpass KEY TERMS -1-2 Year Lease Term - Pets not allowed - Smoke Free Unit - Same Level Parking available to Rent ($305) - Same Level Storage may be Included - Utilities: Owner pays for Trash and Sewer - Delivered Unfurnished



Terms: One year lease