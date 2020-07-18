All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 738 Long Bridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
738 Long Bridge
Last updated July 8 2020 at 8:47 AM

738 Long Bridge

738 Long Bridge Street · (530) 424-9105
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Mission Bay
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

738 Long Bridge Street, San Francisco, CA 94158
Mission Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,995

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1210 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
car charging
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
lobby
Come experience one of San Francisco's premier high-rise buildings. The Arden is a secure, full service building with premium features and amenities, including a full time front-desk lobby staff. This featured listing is a corner unit with unmatched open space and natural light. A private large terrace with views offers expansive outside space to enjoy the sun and fresh air in your own private environment. Call to book your showing today! KEY FEATURES - Coming Soon! Showings Start July 20th - Large Terrace with views - Caesarstone Kitchen Countertops with Mosaic Tile Backsplash - Thermador Stainless Steel Cooktop, Oven and Microwave - Thermador Cabinet Front Dishwasher and Refrigerator with Icemaker - Refined Modern Cabinetry - Designer Grohe Faucets and Fixtures - Hardwood Floors with Plush Carpeting in Bedrooms - Caesarstone Bathroom Countertops - Full-Size Whirlpool Washer and Dryer - Walk In Closet - 7' Solid Core Interior Doors - Controlled Energy Efficient Heating and Airconditioning. - Homes Pre-Wired with USB Port and Fiber Optic Cable - Energy Efficient LED Lighting - Private Tiled Balcony BUILDING FEATURES: - Two Designer Lobbies with Attendants - Hotel-Inspired Fireside Lounge - 75ft. Rooftop Lap Pool and Spa - Double-Height Fitness Studio with His and Her Changing Rooms - Expansive Outdoor Wood Deck with Views of the City - Social Lounge with Entertaining Kitchen and Billiards - Beautifully Landscaped 5th Floor Terrace Open - Air Grilling and Dining Area - Outdoor Fireplace Gathering Area - Luxurious Library Lounge - Gated Resident Parking - Electric Car Charging Stations - Resident Workshop - Pet Wash and Grooming Area - WiFi and USB Ports Throughout all Amenity Areas - Controlled Building, - Amenity and Elevator Access - Onsite Storage Available - Wired for Webpass KEY TERMS -1-2 Year Lease Term - Pets not allowed - Smoke Free Unit - Same Level Parking available to Rent ($305) - Same Level Storage may be Included - Utilities: Owner pays for Trash and Sewer - Delivered Unfurnished

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 738 Long Bridge have any available units?
738 Long Bridge has a unit available for $4,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 738 Long Bridge have?
Some of 738 Long Bridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 738 Long Bridge currently offering any rent specials?
738 Long Bridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 738 Long Bridge pet-friendly?
No, 738 Long Bridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 738 Long Bridge offer parking?
Yes, 738 Long Bridge offers parking.
Does 738 Long Bridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 738 Long Bridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 738 Long Bridge have a pool?
Yes, 738 Long Bridge has a pool.
Does 738 Long Bridge have accessible units?
No, 738 Long Bridge does not have accessible units.
Does 738 Long Bridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 738 Long Bridge has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Interested in 738 Long Bridge?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Edgewater
355 Berry Street
San Francisco, CA 94158
2097-2099 Market Street / 211 Church Street
2097 Market Street
San Francisco, CA 94114
L Seven
1222 Harrison St.
San Francisco, CA 94103
60/62 Grenard Terrace/1345 Lombard
60 Grenard Terrace
San Francisco, CA 94109
The Duboce Apartments
2198 Market St
San Francisco, CA 94114
Mission Bay by Windsor
360 Berry St
San Francisco, CA 94158
2175 Market
2175 Market St
San Francisco, CA 94114
The Terraces
1330 Bush St
San Francisco, CA 94109

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketTenderloinMission District
Nob HillLower Nob HillPacific Heights
South BeachRussian Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity