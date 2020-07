Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated w/d hookup granite counters microwave oven range stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry lobby dogs allowed cats allowed parking pet friendly

Take it down a notch. Lower Nob Hill is the down-to-earth counterpart to its sophisticated sister neighborhood. Nestled between Nob Hill and the Tenderloin, this central community is an easy commute to FiDi, Mid-Market Tech Corridor and beyond. Teeming with theaters, bars and indie galleries, this is an after-dark destination with laid-back appeal and casual charm.

This sleek apartment building has a past. In a former life, it was a hotel. Now, thanks to a stunning remodel, its a stylish residence for those who value a single digit minute commute to the FiDi or Union Square.



At RentSFNow, its about partnership, not paperwork. Our one-application process makes it easy to find your piece of the San Francisco dream. With the largest collection of apartments in town, we specialize in updating classic buildings in choice locat