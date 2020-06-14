All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

733 Capitol Avenue

733 Capitol Avenue
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

733 Capitol Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94112
Oceanview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 733 Capitol Avenue · Avail. Jul 1

$4,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1423 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
733 Capitol Avenue Available 07/01/20 Epic REA/Azari PM-Charming 2 BR/2.5 BA Home w/2 Bonus Rms, Yard, Pkg. in Oceanview - * For rent by Epic Real Estate:
www . EPICREA . com

* Information / Showings for this property:
Applications @ azaripm.com /

Enjoy the holidays in this cute bungalow-style home, built in 1918,that has the charming details of the period, including built-ins, molding and a white picket fence. The home is conveniently located for easy access to: shopping and markets on Ocean Avenue, local park down the street, public transportation and freeway. Also short drive to Stonestown Galleria, Westlake Shopping Center, Lake Merced. Balboa Park and Daly City BART stations approximately 5-7 minute drive. Nearby to SFSU and CCSF.

This home boasts on main level:
- Large foyer
- Living Room w/gas fireplace
- Kitchen with refrigerator, gas stove, microwave, dishwasher
- 2 Bedrooms
- 1 full bathroom with shower over tub
- 1/2 bathroom
- Laundry with HE washer/dryer

On the lower level:
- 2 bonus rooms
- 1 full bathroom with stall shower

Other features:
- Detached 1 car garage
- Fenced front yard
- Large fenced back yard

* Other Details
- Type of rental: Single family home
- Pets: Negotiable and subject to owner approval
- Smoking: No
- (Please note: fireplace may not be available for tenant use)

- Rent: $4,300
- Security Deposit: $4,300
- Application fee: $45

* See other properties for rent

www.EpicREA.com
________________________________________________

* More information about our services contact:
Genie Mantzoros
COO / VP of HOA Management / Luxury Leasing Agent / Senior Real Estate Consultant / Realtor
CalBRE #00805386
(415)710-4284
Genie @ EpicREA . com

-------------------
Although the information contained herein is not guaranteed, it is deemed to be from reliable sources. Prices are subject to change without prior notice.

(RLNE4537021)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 733 Capitol Avenue have any available units?
733 Capitol Avenue has a unit available for $4,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 733 Capitol Avenue have?
Some of 733 Capitol Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 733 Capitol Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
733 Capitol Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 733 Capitol Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 733 Capitol Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 733 Capitol Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 733 Capitol Avenue does offer parking.
Does 733 Capitol Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 733 Capitol Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 733 Capitol Avenue have a pool?
No, 733 Capitol Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 733 Capitol Avenue have accessible units?
No, 733 Capitol Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 733 Capitol Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 733 Capitol Avenue has units with dishwashers.
