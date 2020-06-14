Amenities

733 Capitol Avenue Available 07/01/20 Epic REA/Azari PM-Charming 2 BR/2.5 BA Home w/2 Bonus Rms, Yard, Pkg. in Oceanview - * For rent by Epic Real Estate:

* Information / Showings for this property:

Enjoy the holidays in this cute bungalow-style home, built in 1918,that has the charming details of the period, including built-ins, molding and a white picket fence. The home is conveniently located for easy access to: shopping and markets on Ocean Avenue, local park down the street, public transportation and freeway. Also short drive to Stonestown Galleria, Westlake Shopping Center, Lake Merced. Balboa Park and Daly City BART stations approximately 5-7 minute drive. Nearby to SFSU and CCSF.



This home boasts on main level:

- Large foyer

- Living Room w/gas fireplace

- Kitchen with refrigerator, gas stove, microwave, dishwasher

- 2 Bedrooms

- 1 full bathroom with shower over tub

- 1/2 bathroom

- Laundry with HE washer/dryer



On the lower level:

- 2 bonus rooms

- 1 full bathroom with stall shower



Other features:

- Detached 1 car garage

- Fenced front yard

- Large fenced back yard



* Other Details

- Type of rental: Single family home

- Pets: Negotiable and subject to owner approval

- Smoking: No

- (Please note: fireplace may not be available for tenant use)



- Rent: $4,300

- Security Deposit: $4,300

- Application fee: $45



