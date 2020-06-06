Amenities

676 Oak ST @ Fillmore Please join me for a Virtual Open House on WED July 1ST at 12 noon sharp. RSVP required. Thank you! Located right in between Hayes Valley & Lower Haight! Also near lovely Alamo Square Park & Duboce Park. Two large bedrooms, one on each level. The main level has a small living room that opens up to a galley kitchen. Stainless appliances: gas stove, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator and granite counters with pretty wood cabinets. There is a large bedroom and an updated full bath on this level. Downstairs has another large bedroom (carpeted) with a nice renovated full bath along with 2 spacious closets. * One car TANDEM parking space available. PLEASE NOTE: not all cars will work in the space (if your car is too low it will bottom out on the driveway, compact SUV best). You must have the car here and available to test the psace. Thank you. * Shared coin operated W/D in building * One year lease required * Security deposit is 2 x rent * Owner pays water and garbage, tenant pays all other utilities * Non-smoking unit * One small well behaved dog negotiable (sorry, no cats permitted). Sheri Castilyn - Leasing Agent for Owner License # 01349629 / Broker Associate Rentals In SF 1318 Hayes Street San Francisco CA 94117. Rental listings subject to change at any time. (Agent) believes all information contained herein to be correct but assumes no legal responsibility for the accuracy, any errors, or any omissions in this ad or any syndicated ads on third party websites. Square footage is an estimate only, not an exact measurement. PLEASE NOTE: Visit www.rentalsinsf.com directly for the most current and complete rental listing info. Thank you.



