All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 676 Oak.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
676 Oak
Last updated July 8 2020 at 8:47 AM

676 Oak

676 Oak Street · (415) 516-1665
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Lower Haight
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

676 Oak Street, San Francisco, CA 94117
Lower Haight

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,995

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
676 Oak ST @ Fillmore Please join me for a Virtual Open House on WED July 1ST at 12 noon sharp. RSVP required. Thank you! Located right in between Hayes Valley & Lower Haight! Also near lovely Alamo Square Park & Duboce Park. Two large bedrooms, one on each level. The main level has a small living room that opens up to a galley kitchen. Stainless appliances: gas stove, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator and granite counters with pretty wood cabinets. There is a large bedroom and an updated full bath on this level. Downstairs has another large bedroom (carpeted) with a nice renovated full bath along with 2 spacious closets. * One car TANDEM parking space available. PLEASE NOTE: not all cars will work in the space (if your car is too low it will bottom out on the driveway, compact SUV best). You must have the car here and available to test the psace. Thank you. * Shared coin operated W/D in building * One year lease required * Security deposit is 2 x rent * Owner pays water and garbage, tenant pays all other utilities * Non-smoking unit * One small well behaved dog negotiable (sorry, no cats permitted). Sheri Castilyn - Leasing Agent for Owner License # 01349629 / Broker Associate Rentals In SF 1318 Hayes Street San Francisco CA 94117. Rental listings subject to change at any time. (Agent) believes all information contained herein to be correct but assumes no legal responsibility for the accuracy, any errors, or any omissions in this ad or any syndicated ads on third party websites. Square footage is an estimate only, not an exact measurement. PLEASE NOTE: Visit www.rentalsinsf.com directly for the most current and complete rental listing info. Thank you.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 676 Oak have any available units?
676 Oak has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 676 Oak have?
Some of 676 Oak's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 676 Oak currently offering any rent specials?
676 Oak is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 676 Oak pet-friendly?
No, 676 Oak is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 676 Oak offer parking?
Yes, 676 Oak offers parking.
Does 676 Oak have units with washers and dryers?
No, 676 Oak does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 676 Oak have a pool?
No, 676 Oak does not have a pool.
Does 676 Oak have accessible units?
No, 676 Oak does not have accessible units.
Does 676 Oak have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 676 Oak has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Interested in 676 Oak?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parkmerced
3711 19th Ave
San Francisco, CA 94132
The Martin
2051 3rd St
San Francisco, CA 94107
2238 HYDE Street
2238 Hyde Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
Channel Mission Bay
185 Channel St
San Francisco, CA 94158
1840 Clay
1840 Clay St
San Francisco, CA 94109
124 MASON
124 Mason St
San Francisco, CA 94102
1760 Golden Gate
1760 Golden Gate Ave
San Francisco, CA 94115
990 Fulton St
990 Fulton St
San Francisco, CA 94117

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketTenderloinMission District
Nob HillLower Nob HillPacific Heights
South BeachRussian Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity