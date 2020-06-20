670 Lombard St

Amenities

3ROOMS 3BATHS APT , NORTH BEACH NEWLY CONSTRUCTED - Property Id: 276466



Newly Remodeled 3 Rooms 3Baths Apartment in the heart of North Beach. Trader Joe's, Safeway, Walgreens, 24-hr fitness, shopping and more are within a 3-block radius. Building is right across the Joe DiMaggio Park, North Beach public library and a public swimming pool. 2-4 blocks walking distance to Washington Square Park and many restaurants and bars and shopping. Easy access to public transportation.



Following appliances are included: Washer/Dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, stove/oven.



FEATURED UNIT:

*3 Rooms

*3 Baths

*approx. 1,500 sq. ft.

*Dining Room

*Living Room

*Kitchen Appliances Included

*In-Unit Washer & Dryer Included

*High Ceilings



*Non-Refundable $45 Application Fee Per Person Over 18.



LEASING TERMS:

*Min. 12 Month Lease

*Security Deposit Equivalent to One Month Rent

*Renters Insurance Required.

*Tenant(s) pays own PG&E.

*Flat $150 fee to cover water & sewer fee.

*Trash Included.

*NO Smoking.



Good credit history and proof of employment required.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/276466

No Dogs Allowed



