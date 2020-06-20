670 Lombard St

Amenities
3ROOMS 3BATHS APT , NORTH BEACH NEWLY CONSTRUCTED - Property Id: 276466
Newly Remodeled 3 Rooms 3Baths Apartment in the heart of North Beach. Trader Joe's, Safeway, Walgreens, 24-hr fitness, shopping and more are within a 3-block radius. Building is right across the Joe DiMaggio Park, North Beach public library and a public swimming pool. 2-4 blocks walking distance to Washington Square Park and many restaurants and bars and shopping. Easy access to public transportation.
Following appliances are included: Washer/Dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, stove/oven.
FEATURED UNIT:
*3 Rooms
*3 Baths
*approx. 1,500 sq. ft.
*Dining Room
*Living Room
*Kitchen Appliances Included
*In-Unit Washer & Dryer Included
*High Ceilings
*Non-Refundable $45 Application Fee Per Person Over 18.
LEASING TERMS:
*Min. 12 Month Lease
*Security Deposit Equivalent to One Month Rent
*Renters Insurance Required.
*Tenant(s) pays own PG&E.
*Flat $150 fee to cover water & sewer fee.
*Trash Included.
*NO Smoking.
Good credit history and proof of employment required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/276466
Property Id 276466
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5774737)