670 Lombard St
670 Lombard St

670 Lombard Street · (650) 877-2554
Location

670 Lombard Street, San Francisco, CA 94133
North Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 8 · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 3 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr gym
pool
new construction
3ROOMS 3BATHS APT , NORTH BEACH NEWLY CONSTRUCTED - Property Id: 276466

Newly Remodeled 3 Rooms 3Baths Apartment in the heart of North Beach. Trader Joe's, Safeway, Walgreens, 24-hr fitness, shopping and more are within a 3-block radius. Building is right across the Joe DiMaggio Park, North Beach public library and a public swimming pool. 2-4 blocks walking distance to Washington Square Park and many restaurants and bars and shopping. Easy access to public transportation.

Following appliances are included: Washer/Dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, stove/oven.

FEATURED UNIT:
*3 Rooms
*3 Baths
*approx. 1,500 sq. ft.
*Dining Room
*Living Room
*Kitchen Appliances Included
*In-Unit Washer & Dryer Included
*High Ceilings

*Non-Refundable $45 Application Fee Per Person Over 18.

LEASING TERMS:
*Min. 12 Month Lease
*Security Deposit Equivalent to One Month Rent
*Renters Insurance Required.
*Tenant(s) pays own PG&E.
*Flat $150 fee to cover water & sewer fee.
*Trash Included.
*NO Smoking.

Good credit history and proof of employment required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/276466
Property Id 276466

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5774737)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 670 Lombard St have any available units?
670 Lombard St has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 670 Lombard St have?
Some of 670 Lombard St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 670 Lombard St currently offering any rent specials?
670 Lombard St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 670 Lombard St pet-friendly?
No, 670 Lombard St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 670 Lombard St offer parking?
No, 670 Lombard St does not offer parking.
Does 670 Lombard St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 670 Lombard St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 670 Lombard St have a pool?
Yes, 670 Lombard St has a pool.
Does 670 Lombard St have accessible units?
No, 670 Lombard St does not have accessible units.
Does 670 Lombard St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 670 Lombard St has units with dishwashers.
