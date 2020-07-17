650 Delancey Street #416

Amenities

google fiber pet friendly parking recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking google fiber

South Beach: Brick & Timber Top Floor Live/Work Loft @ the Historic Oriental Warehouse - **To schedule an in-person showing and to review our showing protocol, please go to: http://tours.sfcityrents.com/s3/



**In-person tours are available, but we are also accepting applications and signing leases once tenants have viewed the video walkthrough. An in-person tour is not required to apply or to sign a lease. You can call, email or text us for the video walkthrough.**



Live in an architectural gem with original brick and timber beams that accentuate the heritage qualities of the Oriental Warehouse, a building which has been designated a landmark by the City of SF. Built in 1867, the building played a central role in establishing regular mail, passenger and trade service between the U.S. and Asia, and was the primary distribution point for imports of rice, tea and silk from Asia.



Features of this rare top floor loft include:

-views of the City skyline and Bay Bridge

-fully remodeled kitchen with best-of-breed appliances, including a glass-faced SubZero with separate wine fridge

-breakfast bar, marble counters and custom lacquer cabinetry

-flexible configuration allows for 1 or 2 unenclosed bedrooms

-private master suite with sitting room or office on upper level

-2 renovated bathrooms

-soaring ceilings

-original brick walls and timber beams

-floor-to-ceiling windows

-1 car parking

-storage

-in-unit laundry

-Webpass/Google Fiber is available here!



This location will allow you to discover the hidden joys of South Beach, from the best coffee to handcrafted meals by Michelin rated chefs. You can walk one block to take in a Giants game, a few blocks to South Park, walk to work in FiDi, jog or bike the Embarcadero, or hop on the 101 or 280 freeways with ease. CalTrain and BART are both conveniently located nearby.



12 month lease, unfurnished. Zoned for live/work use; some stipulations apply to work use, please inquire. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Non-smoking unit. Square footage is approximate. Tenant pays moving fee and/or deposit to HOA if required; Owner pays monthly HOA dues.



To schedule an in-person showing and to review our showing protocol, please go to: http://tours.sfcityrents.com/s3/



Leased by:

SF City Rents?

DRE# 01182457 (please don’t use the DRE# to request a showing; instead provide the property address: 650 Delancey #416)



Managed by:

Vesta Asset Management, Inc.

DRE #01526154 (please don’t use the DRE# to request a showing; instead provide the property address: 650 Delancey #416)



(RLNE5840548)