Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

650 Delancey Street #416

650 Delancey Street · (415) 347-6184
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

650 Delancey Street, San Francisco, CA 94107
South Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 650 Delancey Street, #416 - 416 · Avail. now

$6,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1465 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

google fiber
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
google fiber
South Beach: Brick & Timber Top Floor Live/Work Loft @ the Historic Oriental Warehouse - **To schedule an in-person showing and to review our showing protocol, please go to: http://tours.sfcityrents.com/s3/

**In-person tours are available, but we are also accepting applications and signing leases once tenants have viewed the video walkthrough. An in-person tour is not required to apply or to sign a lease. You can call, email or text us for the video walkthrough.**

Live in an architectural gem with original brick and timber beams that accentuate the heritage qualities of the Oriental Warehouse, a building which has been designated a landmark by the City of SF. Built in 1867, the building played a central role in establishing regular mail, passenger and trade service between the U.S. and Asia, and was the primary distribution point for imports of rice, tea and silk from Asia.

Features of this rare top floor loft include:
-views of the City skyline and Bay Bridge
-fully remodeled kitchen with best-of-breed appliances, including a glass-faced SubZero with separate wine fridge
-breakfast bar, marble counters and custom lacquer cabinetry
-flexible configuration allows for 1 or 2 unenclosed bedrooms
-private master suite with sitting room or office on upper level
-2 renovated bathrooms
-soaring ceilings
-original brick walls and timber beams
-floor-to-ceiling windows
-1 car parking
-storage
-in-unit laundry
-Webpass/Google Fiber is available here!

This location will allow you to discover the hidden joys of South Beach, from the best coffee to handcrafted meals by Michelin rated chefs. You can walk one block to take in a Giants game, a few blocks to South Park, walk to work in FiDi, jog or bike the Embarcadero, or hop on the 101 or 280 freeways with ease. CalTrain and BART are both conveniently located nearby.

12 month lease, unfurnished. Zoned for live/work use; some stipulations apply to work use, please inquire. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Non-smoking unit. Square footage is approximate. Tenant pays moving fee and/or deposit to HOA if required; Owner pays monthly HOA dues.

To schedule an in-person showing and to review our showing protocol, please go to: http://tours.sfcityrents.com/s3/

Leased by:
SF City Rents?
DRE# 01182457 (please don’t use the DRE# to request a showing; instead provide the property address: 650 Delancey #416)

Managed by:
Vesta Asset Management, Inc.
DRE #01526154 (please don’t use the DRE# to request a showing; instead provide the property address: 650 Delancey #416)

(RLNE5840548)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 650 Delancey Street #416 have any available units?
650 Delancey Street #416 has a unit available for $6,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 650 Delancey Street #416 have?
Some of 650 Delancey Street #416's amenities include google fiber, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 650 Delancey Street #416 currently offering any rent specials?
650 Delancey Street #416 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 650 Delancey Street #416 pet-friendly?
Yes, 650 Delancey Street #416 is pet friendly.
Does 650 Delancey Street #416 offer parking?
Yes, 650 Delancey Street #416 offers parking.
Does 650 Delancey Street #416 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 650 Delancey Street #416 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 650 Delancey Street #416 have a pool?
No, 650 Delancey Street #416 does not have a pool.
Does 650 Delancey Street #416 have accessible units?
No, 650 Delancey Street #416 does not have accessible units.
Does 650 Delancey Street #416 have units with dishwashers?
No, 650 Delancey Street #416 does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

