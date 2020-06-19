Amenities

630 Jones Street Apt #11 Bright Studio Apt located on the top floor is located in Lower Nob Hill and centrally located. Just 3 blocks from Union Square and walking distance to the top of Nob Hill, Financial District, shops, restaurants, and grocery stores. The unit also features: Beautiful hardwood floors High ceilings Large Closet Rider's score of 100 - Rider's Paradise! Walk score of 98 walkers paradise! Trader Joes and Whole Foods just a few blocks away Contact Silvia to schedule an appointment! Silvia Bristol