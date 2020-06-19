All apartments in San Francisco
630 Jones Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:16 AM

630 Jones Street

630 Jones Street · (415) 668-1202
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

630 Jones Street, San Francisco, CA 94102
Lower Nob Hill

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
630 Jones Street Apt #11 Bright Studio Apt located on the top floor is located in Lower Nob Hill and centrally located. Just 3 blocks from Union Square and walking distance to the top of Nob Hill, Financial District, shops, restaurants, and grocery stores. The unit also features: Beautiful hardwood floors High ceilings Large Closet Rider's score of 100 - Rider's Paradise! Walk score of 98 walkers paradise! Trader Joes and Whole Foods just a few blocks away Contact Silvia to schedule an appointment! Silvia Bristol

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 630 Jones Street have any available units?
630 Jones Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
Is 630 Jones Street currently offering any rent specials?
630 Jones Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 630 Jones Street pet-friendly?
No, 630 Jones Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 630 Jones Street offer parking?
No, 630 Jones Street does not offer parking.
Does 630 Jones Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 630 Jones Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 630 Jones Street have a pool?
No, 630 Jones Street does not have a pool.
Does 630 Jones Street have accessible units?
No, 630 Jones Street does not have accessible units.
Does 630 Jones Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 630 Jones Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 630 Jones Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 630 Jones Street does not have units with air conditioning.
