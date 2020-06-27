All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like
601 Van Ness Avenue #907.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
601 Van Ness Avenue #907
Last updated July 18 2020 at 9:56 AM

601 Van Ness Avenue #907

601 Van Ness Avenue · (415) 613-1576
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Cathedral Hill
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

601 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94102
Cathedral Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 601 Van Ness Avenue #907 · Avail. now

$2,495

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 608 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
hot tub
internet access
Furnished Luxury Jr. One Bedroom Condo. Full Amenity Building. View. Updated. - Furnished Jr. One Bedroom in Convenient Location. Newly renovated, fully furnished, Junior 1 bedroom on the 9th floor with panoramic views of the city. Some of the unit's standout features include a custom-designed closet, heated bathroom floors, all modern appliances, and a balcony overlooking Twin Peaks.HOA amenities include 24-hr security, concierge, on-site management, fitness center, heated pool, spa, racquetball, and laundry. Shopping, restaurants, public transportation are right outside your door. Leased parking available on site. Tenant pays PGE. One year lease. 608 square feet as per tax records. Cats allowed with a pet deposit. Optional parking available on site for $240.

$2,495 per month. Security Deposit of 1 1/2 month's rent. One year lease. Cable TV, Internet, Water, Garbage, Included. Tenant pays Gas/Electric $175 move-in fee. Call David Klampert at 415-613-1576

David Klampert
Broker Associate/Realtor®
CalDRE# 01065759
The Best Service That Money Can Buy!
AMSI Real Estate Services
CalDRE #01254853
davidklampert@gmail.com
Cell: 415-613-1576

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5507324)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 601 Van Ness Avenue #907 have any available units?
601 Van Ness Avenue #907 has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 601 Van Ness Avenue #907 have?
Some of 601 Van Ness Avenue #907's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 Van Ness Avenue #907 currently offering any rent specials?
601 Van Ness Avenue #907 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 Van Ness Avenue #907 pet-friendly?
Yes, 601 Van Ness Avenue #907 is pet friendly.
Does 601 Van Ness Avenue #907 offer parking?
Yes, 601 Van Ness Avenue #907 offers parking.
Does 601 Van Ness Avenue #907 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 601 Van Ness Avenue #907 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 Van Ness Avenue #907 have a pool?
Yes, 601 Van Ness Avenue #907 has a pool.
Does 601 Van Ness Avenue #907 have accessible units?
No, 601 Van Ness Avenue #907 does not have accessible units.
Does 601 Van Ness Avenue #907 have units with dishwashers?
No, 601 Van Ness Avenue #907 does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Similar Listings

337 10TH AVENUE Apartments
337 10th Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94118
747 ELLIS Apartments
747 Ellis Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
Alta Potrero
1301 16th Street
San Francisco, CA 94103
1920 Pacific Avenue
1920 Pacific Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94109
99 LUPINE Apartments
99 Lupine Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94118
2927 Sacramento Street
2927 Sacramento Street
San Francisco, CA 94115
950 FRANKLIN
950 Franklin St
San Francisco, CA 94109
1190 Mission at Trinity Place
1190 Mission St
San Francisco, CA 94103

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 BedroomsSan Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly PlacesSan Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketTenderloinMission DistrictNob HillLower Nob HillPacific HeightsSouth BeachRussian Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of LawUniversity of California-San FranciscoCity College of San FranciscoGolden Gate University-San Francisco