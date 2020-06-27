601 Van Ness Avenue #907.

Amenities

Furnished Luxury Jr. One Bedroom Condo. Full Amenity Building. View. Updated. - Furnished Jr. One Bedroom in Convenient Location. Newly renovated, fully furnished, Junior 1 bedroom on the 9th floor with panoramic views of the city. Some of the unit's standout features include a custom-designed closet, heated bathroom floors, all modern appliances, and a balcony overlooking Twin Peaks.HOA amenities include 24-hr security, concierge, on-site management, fitness center, heated pool, spa, racquetball, and laundry. Shopping, restaurants, public transportation are right outside your door. Leased parking available on site. Tenant pays PGE. One year lease. 608 square feet as per tax records. Cats allowed with a pet deposit. Optional parking available on site for $240.



$2,495 per month. Security Deposit of 1 1/2 month's rent. One year lease. Cable TV, Internet, Water, Garbage, Included. Tenant pays Gas/Electric $175 move-in fee. Call David Klampert at 415-613-1576



