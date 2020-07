Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal garage gym pool elevator

Unit Amenities carpet furnished garbage disposal microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

307H Available 08/01/20 DIAMOND HEIGHTS JEWEL - Walk through video and pictures available for view at YouTube. Please contact me for the link.

Studio unit with all amenities including heated pool, year round hot tub and exercise room in a lush landscape setting away from city noise and traffic. Close to Safeway Shopping Center and Bart. Relax and enjoy the view after a hard workday in a retreat ambiance and re-energize for city living. Unit includes 1 secured parking space in enclosed garage and located on top floor with views of the city and elevator.



No Pets Allowed



