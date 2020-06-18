All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 551 Hudson Ave. #304.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
551 Hudson Ave. #304
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

551 Hudson Ave. #304

551 Hudson Avenue · (415) 347-6184
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

551 Hudson Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94124
Hunters Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 551 Hudson Ave. #304 · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 970 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
bike storage
garage
Shipyard: Bright Top Floor Condo w/ Shared Patio & Parking Included - ***FREE RENT: If a 12 month lease starts within 2 weeks, you will receive keys immediately upon lease signing.***

***To schedule an in-person showing and to review our showing protocol, please go to: http://tours.sfcityrents.com/s3/

***We are accepting applications and signing leases once tenants have viewed the video walkthrough. An in-person tour is not required to apply or to sign a lease. You can watch the video walkthrough and submit an application on our website at sf city rents . com.

Check out this bright and spacious condo located in SF's newest neighborhood, The Shipyard: city living at its finest! Take the free shuttle to work downtown, which takes about 15-minutes. It's less than 10 minutes to drive to/from the 101 and 280.

Features include:
Top floor
Two generously sized bedrooms
Two full bathrooms with master en-suite
Open floor plan
Washer/dryer in unit
Stainless steel appliances
Office alcove
Hardwood floors
Tons of direct sun
Shared patio
XL garage parking space
Bicycle storage

Hunter’s point will have 9 miles of assessable shoreline, 25 acres of Parks with Bike Trails and Open Space. Convenient to the Storehouse General Store, All Good Pizza, Flora Grubb Gardens, India Basin Shoreline Park, Innes Court Park, Public Glass (Center for Glass, Art, Education, Beer), Speakeasy Brewery, Butchertown Gourmet, Laughing Monk Brewing, 3rd on Third Monthly Art Festival, Ritual Coffee, Old Skool Cafe, Yvonne’s Sweets and Shipyard parks!

Pets considered on a case by case basis.

12 month lease. Tenant pays moving fee/deposit to HOA if applicable. Square footage is approximate. Non-smoking unit. Section 8 is accepted.

SF City Rents
DRE# 01182457 (please don't use the DRE# to request a showing, instead please provide the property address: 551 Hudson #304)

(RLNE5116182)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 551 Hudson Ave. #304 have any available units?
551 Hudson Ave. #304 has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 551 Hudson Ave. #304 have?
Some of 551 Hudson Ave. #304's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 551 Hudson Ave. #304 currently offering any rent specials?
551 Hudson Ave. #304 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 551 Hudson Ave. #304 pet-friendly?
Yes, 551 Hudson Ave. #304 is pet friendly.
Does 551 Hudson Ave. #304 offer parking?
Yes, 551 Hudson Ave. #304 does offer parking.
Does 551 Hudson Ave. #304 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 551 Hudson Ave. #304 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 551 Hudson Ave. #304 have a pool?
No, 551 Hudson Ave. #304 does not have a pool.
Does 551 Hudson Ave. #304 have accessible units?
No, 551 Hudson Ave. #304 does not have accessible units.
Does 551 Hudson Ave. #304 have units with dishwashers?
No, 551 Hudson Ave. #304 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 551 Hudson Ave. #304?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

3809 20th
3809 20th St
San Francisco, CA 94110
The Presidio Landmark
1801 Wedemeyer St
San Francisco, CA 94129
621 STOCKTON
621 Stockton St
San Francisco, CA 94108
950 FRANKLIN
950 Franklin St
San Francisco, CA 94109
455 Hyde
455 Hyde St
San Francisco, CA 94109
2038 Divisadero
2038 Divisadero St
San Francisco, CA 94115
540 LEAVENWORTH Apartments
540 Leavenworth St
San Francisco, CA 94109
320 Turk Apartments
320 Turk Street
San Francisco, CA 94109

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity