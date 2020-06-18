551 Hudson Ave. #304

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking bike storage garage

Shipyard: Bright Top Floor Condo w/ Shared Patio & Parking Included - ***FREE RENT: If a 12 month lease starts within 2 weeks, you will receive keys immediately upon lease signing.***



***To schedule an in-person showing and to review our showing protocol, please go to: http://tours.sfcityrents.com/s3/



***We are accepting applications and signing leases once tenants have viewed the video walkthrough. An in-person tour is not required to apply or to sign a lease. You can watch the video walkthrough and submit an application on our website at sf city rents . com.



Check out this bright and spacious condo located in SF's newest neighborhood, The Shipyard: city living at its finest! Take the free shuttle to work downtown, which takes about 15-minutes. It's less than 10 minutes to drive to/from the 101 and 280.



Features include:

Top floor

Two generously sized bedrooms

Two full bathrooms with master en-suite

Open floor plan

Washer/dryer in unit

Stainless steel appliances

Office alcove

Hardwood floors

Tons of direct sun

Shared patio

XL garage parking space

Bicycle storage



Hunter’s point will have 9 miles of assessable shoreline, 25 acres of Parks with Bike Trails and Open Space. Convenient to the Storehouse General Store, All Good Pizza, Flora Grubb Gardens, India Basin Shoreline Park, Innes Court Park, Public Glass (Center for Glass, Art, Education, Beer), Speakeasy Brewery, Butchertown Gourmet, Laughing Monk Brewing, 3rd on Third Monthly Art Festival, Ritual Coffee, Old Skool Cafe, Yvonne’s Sweets and Shipyard parks!



Pets considered on a case by case basis.



12 month lease. Tenant pays moving fee/deposit to HOA if applicable. Square footage is approximate. Non-smoking unit. Section 8 is accepted.



SF City Rents

