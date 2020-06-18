551 Hudson Ave. #304

Amenities
Check out this bright and spacious condo located in SF's newest neighborhood, The Shipyard: city living at its finest! Take the free shuttle to work downtown, which takes about 15-minutes. It's less than 10 minutes to drive to/from the 101 and 280.
Features include:
Top floor
Two generously sized bedrooms
Two full bathrooms with master en-suite
Open floor plan
Washer/dryer in unit
Stainless steel appliances
Office alcove
Hardwood floors
Tons of direct sun
Shared patio
XL garage parking space
Bicycle storage
Hunter’s point will have 9 miles of assessable shoreline, 25 acres of Parks with Bike Trails and Open Space. Convenient to the Storehouse General Store, All Good Pizza, Flora Grubb Gardens, India Basin Shoreline Park, Innes Court Park, Public Glass (Center for Glass, Art, Education, Beer), Speakeasy Brewery, Butchertown Gourmet, Laughing Monk Brewing, 3rd on Third Monthly Art Festival, Ritual Coffee, Old Skool Cafe, Yvonne’s Sweets and Shipyard parks!
Pets considered on a case by case basis.
12 month lease. Tenant pays moving fee/deposit to HOA if applicable. Square footage is approximate. Non-smoking unit. Section 8 is accepted.
