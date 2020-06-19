Amenities

One Bedroom in Hayes Valley.



This location has a 98/100 walk score. Shopping, public transportation, and so many amazing restaurants are right at your fingertips.



Hayes Valley is a cool, revitalized neighborhood in the Western Addition. The main commercial stretch, Hayes Street, offers upscale boutiques for designer fashions and home decor, dessert shops, chill watering holes and a wide array of restaurants. The close-knit neighborhood features a community garden, a pocket park with art installations, and access to music and theater near the Civic Center.



Unit Features:

- 1 bed/1 bath apartment

- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, gas range/oven, microwave, and garbage disposal

- Gas heating system

- Ample closet space



Community Features:

- On-site laundry facility

- Gated Access



- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per adult

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One month’s rent

- Rental insurance required

- No pets allowed

- Water/Trash/Sewer billed under RUBS

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/530-Grove-St-Apt-1-San-Francisco-CA-94102



You can reach us via text directly at (415) 200-1673 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



www.mynd.co

