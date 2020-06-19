All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 530 Grove St Apt 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
530 Grove St Apt 1
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:04 AM

530 Grove St Apt 1

530 Grove St · (833) 367-6963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Hayes Valley
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

530 Grove St, San Francisco, CA 94102
Hayes Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,760

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
community garden
media room
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
community garden
on-site laundry
media room
One Bedroom in Hayes Valley.

This location has a 98/100 walk score. Shopping, public transportation, and so many amazing restaurants are right at your fingertips.

Hayes Valley is a cool, revitalized neighborhood in the Western Addition. The main commercial stretch, Hayes Street, offers upscale boutiques for designer fashions and home decor, dessert shops, chill watering holes and a wide array of restaurants. The close-knit neighborhood features a community garden, a pocket park with art installations, and access to music and theater near the Civic Center.

Unit Features:
- 1 bed/1 bath apartment
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, gas range/oven, microwave, and garbage disposal
- Gas heating system
- Ample closet space

Community Features:
- On-site laundry facility
- Gated Access

- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One month’s rent
- Rental insurance required
- No pets allowed
- Water/Trash/Sewer billed under RUBS
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/530-Grove-St-Apt-1-San-Francisco-CA-94102

You can reach us via text directly at (415) 200-1673 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co
unitId: jgd862c3v646nup3

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5856037)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 530 Grove St Apt 1 have any available units?
530 Grove St Apt 1 has a unit available for $2,760 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 530 Grove St Apt 1 have?
Some of 530 Grove St Apt 1's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and community garden. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 530 Grove St Apt 1 currently offering any rent specials?
530 Grove St Apt 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 Grove St Apt 1 pet-friendly?
No, 530 Grove St Apt 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 530 Grove St Apt 1 offer parking?
No, 530 Grove St Apt 1 does not offer parking.
Does 530 Grove St Apt 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 530 Grove St Apt 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 Grove St Apt 1 have a pool?
No, 530 Grove St Apt 1 does not have a pool.
Does 530 Grove St Apt 1 have accessible units?
No, 530 Grove St Apt 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 530 Grove St Apt 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 530 Grove St Apt 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 530 Grove St Apt 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

SoMa Square
1 Saint Francis Pl
San Francisco, CA 94107
Richelieu Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental
3411 22nd St
San Francisco, CA 94110
One Henry Adams
1 Henry Adams St
San Francisco, CA 94103
1424 VALENCIA Apartments
1424 Valencia St
San Francisco, CA 94110
1050 POST
1050 Post St
San Francisco, CA 94109
990 Geary
990 Geary St
San Francisco, CA 94109
310 6TH AVENUE Apartments
310 6th Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94118
NoPa
1856 Mcallister Street
San Francisco, CA 94115

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity