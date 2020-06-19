Amenities
One Bedroom in Hayes Valley.
This location has a 98/100 walk score. Shopping, public transportation, and so many amazing restaurants are right at your fingertips.
Hayes Valley is a cool, revitalized neighborhood in the Western Addition. The main commercial stretch, Hayes Street, offers upscale boutiques for designer fashions and home decor, dessert shops, chill watering holes and a wide array of restaurants. The close-knit neighborhood features a community garden, a pocket park with art installations, and access to music and theater near the Civic Center.
Unit Features:
- 1 bed/1 bath apartment
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, gas range/oven, microwave, and garbage disposal
- Gas heating system
- Ample closet space
Community Features:
- On-site laundry facility
- Gated Access
- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.
Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One month’s rent
- Rental insurance required
- No pets allowed
- Water/Trash/Sewer billed under RUBS
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/530-Grove-St-Apt-1-San-Francisco-CA-94102
You can reach us via text directly at (415) 200-1673 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
unitId: jgd862c3v646nup3
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5856037)