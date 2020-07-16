All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:50 PM

500 Cayuga Ave

500 Cayuga Avenue · (415) 772-1977
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

500 Cayuga Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94112
Mission Terrace

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 500 Cayuga Ave · Avail. Sep 10

$4,490

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
coffee bar
alarm system
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
alarm system
coffee bar
500 Cayuga Ave Available 09/10/20 EPIC REA-AZARI PM - 3 bedrooms-2 bath home 8 minute walk to BART Glen Park Station - For rent by Epic please check www.EPICREA.com

For scheduling a showing email ; APPLICATIONS @ AZARIPM.com

VIRTUAL TOUR VIDEO :

https://youtu.be/cJybgCP89Q0

This 1,400 square foot 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms corner home with lots of natural light with fruit trees in the patio area along with 4 street trees providing a great environmental enhancement.

- 8 min walk to BART.

- All newer appliances.

- Alarm system included in rent.

- Dehumidifiers for each level of the home are provided by the landlord.

Nearby schools include Glen Park Elementary School, San Francisco Community Alternative School and St John S Elementary School.

The closest grocery stores are Red Sea Pizza Market, Mission Silver Market and Casa Lucas. Nearby coffee shops include Cup Cafe, Tasty Coffee and Silver Cafe.

Nearby restaurants include San Vicente Restaurant, Sushi Raw and Honduras Restaurant. House is located near Cayuga & Lamartine mini park, Sunnyside Conservatory and Baden-Joost Mini Park.

There are excellent bike lanes and the terrain has some hills. Cayuga Ave is very bikeable, biking is convenient for most trips.

Rent: $4,490
Security Deposit: $4,490
Application fee: $45

Pets OK with owner approval and additional fee

This won't last long.

For more information or to schedule a time to view this property, contact:

Eugenia "Genie" Mantzoros,
Realtor and Luxury Leasing Agent
Marketing at azaripm dot com
CalBRE #00805386

LEARN ABOUT US:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PXdZVWn0EHE

#1 PROPERTY MANAGEMENT FRANCHISE:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oPpXZCOvbFI

Our company does: full credit report, employment verification and prior rental reference check. Please review our other available listings at: http://www.azaripm.com

Please note that though the information contained herein is deemed to be from reliable sources, prospective tenants should always do their own physical inspection of the property prior to entering into any agreements for lease or rent.

(RLNE1987551)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 Cayuga Ave have any available units?
500 Cayuga Ave has a unit available for $4,490 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
Is 500 Cayuga Ave currently offering any rent specials?
500 Cayuga Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Cayuga Ave pet-friendly?
No, 500 Cayuga Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 500 Cayuga Ave offer parking?
No, 500 Cayuga Ave does not offer parking.
Does 500 Cayuga Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 Cayuga Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Cayuga Ave have a pool?
No, 500 Cayuga Ave does not have a pool.
Does 500 Cayuga Ave have accessible units?
No, 500 Cayuga Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Cayuga Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 Cayuga Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 500 Cayuga Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 500 Cayuga Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

