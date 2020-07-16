Amenities

500 Cayuga Ave Available 09/10/20 EPIC REA-AZARI PM - 3 bedrooms-2 bath home 8 minute walk to BART Glen Park Station - For rent by Epic please check www.EPICREA.com



This 1,400 square foot 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms corner home with lots of natural light with fruit trees in the patio area along with 4 street trees providing a great environmental enhancement.



- 8 min walk to BART.



- All newer appliances.



- Alarm system included in rent.



- Dehumidifiers for each level of the home are provided by the landlord.



Nearby schools include Glen Park Elementary School, San Francisco Community Alternative School and St John S Elementary School.



The closest grocery stores are Red Sea Pizza Market, Mission Silver Market and Casa Lucas. Nearby coffee shops include Cup Cafe, Tasty Coffee and Silver Cafe.



Nearby restaurants include San Vicente Restaurant, Sushi Raw and Honduras Restaurant. House is located near Cayuga & Lamartine mini park, Sunnyside Conservatory and Baden-Joost Mini Park.



There are excellent bike lanes and the terrain has some hills. Cayuga Ave is very bikeable, biking is convenient for most trips.



Rent: $4,490

Security Deposit: $4,490

Application fee: $45



Pets OK with owner approval and additional fee



