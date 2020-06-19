495 Frederick Street #1

Amenities

495 Frederick St. #1 This remodeled bottom floor apartment is in close proximity to Cole Street shopping/restaurants, The Haight, Golden Gate Park, UCSF Medical Center and USF. Muni access to downtown (N Judah) and Muni lines (#6, #43,#66,#71). Apartment is located above small restaurant/kitchen in building. This apartment in Cole Valley is now available. VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT. WEEKDAY APPOINTMENTS 10AM-4PM. Contact: John - 415-613-3685. The apartment consists of the following: On floor 1 of a 3 floor 11 unit building Approximately 500 square feet 1 bedroom 1 bath Living room Kitchen Refrigerator Gas stove Disposal Granite kitchen counter tops Maple kitchen cabinets Electric heat Carpet/tile floors Cable ready Lots of natural light Coved 10' ceilings Additional Information: No Pets/Non-smoking apartment/building (non negotiable). Water and Garbage is paid for. All other utilities paid by resident. Street parking. Storage ($75 monthly/$75 deposit) One year lease. Total unit move in fee required at lease signing equals $5,500 (deposit $2,750; first months rent $2,750). Applicant Requirements: 18 years of age or older. Minimum gross income of 2 1/2 times the monthly rent (current debt included). Positive credit and rental history. No evictions. Applicant Must Provide: Completed application. Copy of current pay stub, photo identification and $50 dollar check, payable to C&C Property Mgmt., LLC, or $50 payment via Venmo or Pay Pal to C&C PM to complete application, credit and eviction check (non refundable). Note: The above information is not guaranteed but secured from sources deemed reliable. This apartment in Cole Valley is now available (looking to secure unit sooner than later). VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT. WEEKDAY APPOINTMENTS 10AM-4PM. Contact: John - 415-613-3685.