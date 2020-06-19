All apartments in San Francisco
495 Frederick Street #1
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:02 PM

495 Frederick Street #1

495 Frederick St · (415) 613-3685
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

495 Frederick St, San Francisco, CA 94117
Cole Valley

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
recently renovated
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
495 Frederick St. #1 This remodeled bottom floor apartment is in close proximity to Cole Street shopping/restaurants, The Haight, Golden Gate Park, UCSF Medical Center and USF. Muni access to downtown (N Judah) and Muni lines (#6, #43,#66,#71). Apartment is located above small restaurant/kitchen in building. This apartment in Cole Valley is now available. VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT. WEEKDAY APPOINTMENTS 10AM-4PM. Contact: John - 415-613-3685. The apartment consists of the following: On floor 1 of a 3 floor 11 unit building Approximately 500 square feet 1 bedroom 1 bath Living room Kitchen Refrigerator Gas stove Disposal Granite kitchen counter tops Maple kitchen cabinets Electric heat Carpet/tile floors Cable ready Lots of natural light Coved 10' ceilings Additional Information: No Pets/Non-smoking apartment/building (non negotiable). Water and Garbage is paid for. All other utilities paid by resident. Street parking. Storage ($75 monthly/$75 deposit) One year lease. Total unit move in fee required at lease signing equals $5,500 (deposit $2,750; first months rent $2,750). Applicant Requirements: 18 years of age or older. Minimum gross income of 2 1/2 times the monthly rent (current debt included). Positive credit and rental history. No evictions. Applicant Must Provide: Completed application. Copy of current pay stub, photo identification and $50 dollar check, payable to C&amp;C Property Mgmt., LLC, or $50 payment via Venmo or Pay Pal to C&amp;C PM to complete application, credit and eviction check (non refundable). Note: The above information is not guaranteed but secured from sources deemed reliable. This apartment in Cole Valley is now available (looking to secure unit sooner than later). VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT. WEEKDAY APPOINTMENTS 10AM-4PM. Contact: John - 415-613-3685.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 495 Frederick Street #1 have any available units?
495 Frederick Street #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 495 Frederick Street #1 have?
Some of 495 Frederick Street #1's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 495 Frederick Street #1 currently offering any rent specials?
495 Frederick Street #1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 495 Frederick Street #1 pet-friendly?
No, 495 Frederick Street #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 495 Frederick Street #1 offer parking?
No, 495 Frederick Street #1 does not offer parking.
Does 495 Frederick Street #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 495 Frederick Street #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 495 Frederick Street #1 have a pool?
No, 495 Frederick Street #1 does not have a pool.
Does 495 Frederick Street #1 have accessible units?
No, 495 Frederick Street #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 495 Frederick Street #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 495 Frederick Street #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
